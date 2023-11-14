"Papa Swift is giddy over them too": Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's father's camaraderie wins over fans online

Taylor Swift performed at the Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on November 11, 2023, as part of her Eras tour. Alongside her legion of fans, called Swifties, the singer's performance was also attended by her father, Scott Swift, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The two were seen interacting with camaraderie during the performance, dancing, cheering, and smiling as the singer sang her hits to an awed crowd. At one point, in the final half of the performance, when the singer changed the lyrics of her song Karma to indicate Kelce, Scott Swift was shown congratulating the Kansas Chiefs' tight end.

The duo's interaction at the match has since gone viral, with fans ecstatic at the camaraderie between them.

Fans react to Travis Kelce's camaraderie with Taylor Swift's father

Fans were quick to react to Travis Kelce's bond with Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, taking to social media to express their feelings on the matter. Many fans were supportive and ecstatic at the interaction between Scott Swift and Travis Kelce. They went on social media to post their favorite moments from the duo's interaction at the concert to express their joy.

Others indicated their support by pointing out Scott Swift's evident support of his daughter's relationship with Travis Kelce and the admiration the two lovers have gained from the latter's legion of fans.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been acquaintances since mid-2023, which the Kansas Chief player initiated when he attempted to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it after attending one of her concerts.

When this plan didn't work, Travis invited the singer to watch one of his games, which the singer accepted. Taylor Swift was at the box alongside Donna Kelce, the player's mother, when he scored the touchdown and was seen cheering alongside Donna for him.

Subsequently, the singer and Travis Kelce started hanging out together, and soon after, the singer once again attended a Kelce match. This time, she attended the game against the New York Jets alongside some friends, such as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The pair were spotted together in early October at the Saturday Night Live season 49 after-party on October 14, 2023. An unnamed source revealed exclusively to People magazine on October 27, 2023, that Taylor Swift's relationship with Kelce was getting serious, stating:

"It's quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond, and values. Kelce is also sweet, goofy, and just a blast to be around."

Taylor Swift is best known for her re-recorded albums, particularly Red (Taylor's Version, released on November 12, 2021. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Canadian, Irish, Kiwi, Norwegian, and UK album charts respectively.