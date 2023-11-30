Actors Park So-dam and Seo In-guk recently shot a pictorial for Elle Korea and spoke about their upcoming thriller K-drama, Death's Game. While speaking highly of each other, the two co-stars shared their excitement for the show and dished about their characters in brief during their interview with Elle Korea.

Death's Game, based on a webtoon, is an upcoming K-drama by TVING, which stars Park So-dam as Death, who sentences a wearied man named Choi Yi-jae to 12 cycles of life and death.

K-drama fans are extremely excited about the series because of its compelling plot. Moreover, it stars an array of A-list actors, including Kim Jae-wook, Lee Do-hyun, Lee Jae-wook, Choi Si-won, Sung Hoon, Go Youn-jung, and more.

Like the fans, the leading stars -- Park So-dam and Seo In-guk -- are looking forward to the series as they talked about the show with excitement in the new interview.

Park So-dam and Seo In-guk revealed the hardest part about filming Death's Game

Park So-dam, the Parasite actress, revealed that Death's Game falls in a genre she has always wanted to try. She further explained that the drama could not be determined through script reading. She elaborated:

“There were elements of the drama that couldn’t be expressed through reading the script, so we were constantly imagining what the finished result would look like after post-production as we filmed. I think that was what I found both the most difficult and the most appealing about filming this drama.”

On the other hand, Seo In-guk revealed that he loves doing time-loop series. As an actor, he claimed he was "excited" about the fresh concept and was "happy" that he could be a part of the series.

He also went on to praise Park So-dam's acting skills:

"So Dam’s aura was so transcendent that I felt Death in the webtoon and Death in the drama existed separately.”

Similarly, So-dam appreciated Seo In-guk and recalled their first table read for Death's Game. She mentioned that Seo was exactly how he imagined Choi Yi-jae would be and admitted that she couldn't stop staring at him during the table read.

Park So-dam is widely renowned for her roles in hit dramas and movies like Parasite, Cinderella and the Four Knights, Record of Youth, and more. Meanwhile, Seo In-guk has worked on projects like Doom At Your Service, Shopaholic Louis, Cafe Minamdang, and others.

With eight episodes lined up, Death's Game will be released on December 15 on TVING, with a new episode airing every Friday.