Pat Casey BMX death speculation sparks concern online in wake of X Games accident

A motorcyclist who died at an X Games freestyle motocross track is speculated to be Pat Casey. The accident happened on June 6, 2023, at the Slayground Motocross Park off Sutherland Dam Road. There were attempts to revive the victim, but he could not be saved.

Law enforcement officials stated that the motorcyclist's bike met with an accident as he was performing a jump on the park ramps. He suffered severe injuries.

The victim's identity remains unknown, but people believe that the victim is Pat Casey and speculations have increased after a Twitter page under the name, The Voice of the Drunken People, shared a post that stated:

"His wife posted a story on IG that sort of confirms it. So goddman sad. They have two young kids too. Absolutely awful to hear."

The tweet which claimed that Pat Casey's wife posted about his death

Speaking about the accident that happened at the X Games freestyle motocross track, authorities are currently investigating the causes behind the same.

Netizens expressed their concern in the latest Instagram post of Pat Casey

Pat Casey's latest Instagram post featured a reel where he was performing a stunt on his bike.

Ever since people heard about his demise, the comments section of the video has been flooded with prayers and condolence messages.

Some even hoped that Casey would comment and let everyone know he is okay.

Netizens have started paying tribute despite that Casey's death is not confirmed yet (Image via patcaseybmx/Instagram)

A Twitter user under the username mlgneo requested anyone with confirmation about Casey's death to post a screenshot so that it can be ascertained that the news was not a scam.

User asks for a reliable source to confirm the information

After the motorcyclist met with the accident on Tuesday, a call was made to 911 where the responder guided the caller as they gave CPR to the victim. After medical personnel arrived, they tried to revive him for about 55 minutes, but he was eventually confirmed to have died on the spot.

Motocross star Axell Hodges was reportedly the owner of the property where the accident happened. The victim's name shall be confirmed once the family approves his identity with the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Pat Casey has achieved a lot as a BMX rider over the years

Pat Casey is a BMX rider and he started pursuing his passion for bike riding during his childhood. In 2015, he established a technical dirt course at his residence.

He has frequently emerged as the winner at the X Games. He has performed different stunts throughout his career, including a decade backflip and double-decade backflip. The California native also mentioned BMX rider Scotty Cranmer as his favorite.

