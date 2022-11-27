Who did Yano Anaya play in A Christmas Story? Property owner curses actor outside iconic movie home

The 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story invokes nostalgia and warmth for those who grew up watching it.

The original house that was used in the holiday movie, located in Cleaveland, Ohio, however, made news with a bizarre event that occurred on November 15, 2022.

A still of Ralphie Parker's house, which is now up for sale (Image Via Wikipedia)

The current homeowner, Brian Jones, reportedly caused a scene and yelled publicly at A Christmas Story actor Yano Anaya for posing in front of the house with fans.

Jones cussed at Anaya and asked him to leave his property and never to return.

Yano Anaya played a child character in A Christmas Story

Bob Clark's A Christmas Story is based on Jean Shepherd's semi-fictional anecdotes collected in a book titled In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.

It is a feel-good story about a youngster who spends his time evading his bullies. Yano Anaya played the character of Grover Dill.

Grover Dill alongside Scut Farkus (R) (image via Twitter and Pinterest)

The character of A Christmas Story is one of the bullies and is considered a sidekick to Scut Farkus, the "main" bully, played by Zack Ward. Dill is mean, cold-hearted, and cruel, much like his leader.

The 50-year-old actor is now a body transformation expert and an exercise science specialist. To this day, Yano Anaya is still fondly remembered for his role in A Christmas Story.

The famous holiday movie house is up for sale.

Anaya was in front of the Cleaveland-area house's front steps, taking pictures with his fans when owner Brian Jones came out of the house yelling. A video reportedly showed Jones going to Anaya and accusing the actor of being a scammer, loser, and "piece of s**t," claiming Yano had somehow screwed him over.

Grover Dill was played by Yano Anaya almost 40 years ago (Image via Bobby Banks)

The property in question is reportedly on the market to be sold and Anaya has expressed interest in purchasing it. He even claimed to have spoken to a few co-stars regarding the purchase, although he failed to mention the specifics.

The Parker house went on sale earlier this week and is listed with real estate company Hoff & Leigh, jointly marketed with REAG. Yano's business partner Emmanuel Soba had no idea why the homeowner reacted explosively, claiming that the actor had spoken to Jones on the phone just the previous day.

Although Yano did not comment on the incident, Soba mentioned that Jones was aware of the actor and his co-stars' intentions to purchase the house.

The house is now a hotel and a museum (image via Pinterest)

Jones claimed to be concerned that fans would be deceived into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house. He told TMZ:

"I have no association with any GoFundMe campaign. I am not selling the house through Go Fund Me, so fans should not contribute to that fund under false pretenses, thinking their money is going toward buying the house. I am entertaining offers only from qualified buyers through my real estate broker."

For those unaversed, a GoFundMe campaign is currently making the rounds online that claims to stop the sale of the iconic Parker house from A Christmas Story.

It was reportedly created by a volunteer member of Emmanual Soba's team, although Soba claims the campaign to be inactive.

