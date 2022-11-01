‘Mariah Carey is defrosting’ and ‘it’s time’ memes explained as Christmas trend sparks memefest online

Mariah Carey and Christmas have become synonymous over the past few years.

November has barely begun and the Songbird Supreme has declared good tidings by announcing the end of the spooky season and the beginning of the Christmas season with an outfit transition reel on Instagram.

Carey performs on her Christmas tour in 2019 (image via Getty/Kevin Mazur)

The singer began the reel in an eerie forest setting, riding a Peleton bike, wearing a black leather leotard and a witch's hat, surrounded by jack-o-lanterns and flying calendars with the date "Oct 31" set to the sound of an eerie cackle.

As soon as the calendar date flips to "Nov 1" Carey is seen in a snowy world, dressed in a red festive outfit, sitting atop a reindeer and singing the first few bars to her iconic Yuletide ballad "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Mariah Carey captioned the post with, "It's Time," letting her 11.1 million followers know that Halloween has ended.

The song has already made its way back into the iTunes US top 100 charts just hours after midnight.

'Mariah Carey is defrosting,' explained

The five-time Grammy winner is well aware of her song's enduring popularity during the holiday season since its debut in 1994.

Carey has made it a tradition to announce the arrival of the season with similar videos since 2019, and fans expected nothing less from her this year. Needless to say, Carey did not disappoint, as her most recent post has since gone viral, as have the'she's defrosting' memes.

The meme began in 2017 when fans discovered that, despite being 28 years old, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' resurfaces during the holiday season on a regular basis. It captures the seasonal shift in people's moods as they say goodbye to fall festivities and welcome winter.

The onslaught of memes serves as a hilarious reminder to netizens that the song will be heard more frequently as the holiday season approaches. Many people believe it is the funniest meme on the internet, with one user even declaring November 1 the "official Mariah Carey defrosting day."

Those who don't celebrate Halloween have urged people to catch up as they're "two months behind" on the festivities. One account joked at how Carey "invented" Christmas when she released the song 28 years ago.

Kandi’s Frustration @getahobbyjill I hear Mariah Carey defrosting in the distance I hear Mariah Carey defrosting in the distance

cleo @azurafi the mariah carey defrosting joke is actually the funniest thing the internet has ever come up with the mariah carey defrosting joke is actually the funniest thing the internet has ever come up with

Nick #MariahSZN @NicholasMcCart5 Mariah Carey at exactly 12:00 AM on November 1st Mariah Carey at exactly 12:00 AM on November 1st https://t.co/LQqiIoh600

FluffyAfroBoy: PINING over solangelo @Imprettyandrude Whats happening there's this PRESENCE.....I can feel it. Oh lord it's happening SHE is happening. The day is soon to come when our queen returns to her throne. Join her and prosper. Oppose her and DIE



MARIAH CAREY IS DEFROSTING. Whats happening there's this PRESENCE.....I can feel it. Oh lord it's happening SHE is happening. The day is soon to come when our queen returns to her throne. Join her and prosper. Oppose her and DIEMARIAH CAREY IS DEFROSTING. https://t.co/whJ4TfoCK7

2000s @PopCulture2000s 28 years ago today, mariah carey invented christmas 28 years ago today, mariah carey invented christmas✨ https://t.co/8K0TTRAiKO

AN (⌒▽⌒)☆ @moonrvsh Ppl saying mariah carey is defrosting now that it’s november 1. Personally, to me, as a filipino, i would like to say that you all are LATE by two months. Catch up. Ppl saying mariah carey is defrosting now that it’s november 1. Personally, to me, as a filipino, i would like to say that you all are LATE by two months. Catch up.

Kalindi @itskalindi happy "mariah carey is defrosting as we speak" day happy "mariah carey is defrosting as we speak" day

Exploring the past 'Its Time' posts

The songstress has made it an unsaid tradition by ringing in the Yuletide season with her iconic posts. She started it in 2019 with a lower budget video where she goes to bed in a Halloween costume and wakes up wearing Christmas pajamas to a phone call from Santa.

Similarly, she published spooky-to-merry transition posts with increased production value for 2020 and 2021. In the 2021 version, Mariah Carey appeared wearing a sequined red gown, smashing pumpkins at her front door.

All of these posts include the phrase "It's Time," as well as the iconic song.

Mariah Carey is set to start her "Merry Christmas to All" mini tour next month.

She will perform two shows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on December 9 and 11, 2022, followed by two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 13 and 16, 2022.

