Mariah Carey New York and Toronto Christmas Concerts: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has announced two Christmas shows slated for December.

Carey’s shows, tiltled "Merry Christmas To All!," will be presented by Live Nation. The shows will take place on December 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and on December 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Grammy-award winning singer wrote in an Instagram post:

"It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! Lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!”

Earlier this month, Carey teased her Christmas shows by tweeting:

“It’s almost time….”

In another teaser video, Carey can be seen wearing her festive red robe on the steps leading to her luxurious jacuzzi-style bathtub. The footage also showed a giant display of red and white roses spelling out her initials and the words “All I Want,” followed by “Not yet.”

Mariah Carey's "Merry Christmas To All" concert tickets

Tickets for the newly announced Mariah Carey shows will be available from 10:00 am ET on Ticketmaster. As per the release, the two shows will be the only Christmas concerts for the season. Fans who purchase a ticket will also get a chance to buy an exclusive t-shirt and a copy of the singer’s illustrated holiday fairytale book, The Christmas Princess. The book will be released on November 1, 2022.

More about Mariah Carey

Referred to as the "Songbird Supreme" by Guinness World Records, Mariah Carey is known for her five octave vocal ranges and songwriting. The artist, who has released various Christmas songs, released her first holiday album titled Merry Christmas in 1994. The album featured her most popular single All I Want for Christmas Is You, and other hits including Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), Silent Night and Miss You Most (At Christmas Time).

All I Want For Christmas was a global hit, receiving immediate critical acclaim. It topped the charts in 26 countries, including Australia, Canada, France and Germany. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for the first time in 2019, 25 years since its release. The Christmas hit also received the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond Award last year, making it the first holiday single to ever receive the honor.

All I Want for Christmas is also the best-selling holiday song by a female artist and one of the best-selling physical singles in music history, with estimated sales of over 16 million copies worldwide. In 2016, Carey featured on the popular Carpool Karaoke segment of The Late Late Show With James Corden, where she sang the hit Christmas song.

Also featured in the video were singers like Adele, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Elton John, Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani, Coldplay's Chris Martin and the band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Over her career, Mariah Carey has won many accolades, including five Grammy Awards, nineteen World Music Awards, ten American Music Awards, 8 Guinness World Records and fifteen Billboard Music Awards. The singer was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June 2022.

