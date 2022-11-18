5 fun facts about A Christmas Story

The release of the much-awaited sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, has brought back the nostalgia for the 1983 film A Christmas Story, which remains one of the most popular holiday films yet. At the time of its release, the movie opened to positive reviews and popular acclaim from family audiences.

A Christmas Story is centered around a young boy named Ralphie who has a hard time convincing his parents and Santa why the Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle would make for the best Christmas present. More tension is created by a bully who Ralphie is afraid of and has to dodge to make it to the holiday.

The latest sequel follows an adult Ralphie struggling to bring back the Christmas vibe from his childhood for the new generation. A Christmas Story Christmas was released on HBO Max on November 17, 2022, and opened to positive reviews, just like its predecessor.

As we celebrate the Christmas classic with the release of the sequel, here are some interesting facts about A Christmas Story that you probably didn't know.

From the film's total number of sequels to the shooting locations: Here are 5 facts to know about A Christmas Story

1) Darren McGavin almost didn't make it to the film's cast

The family in the film (Image via Screenmusings)

Darren McGavin, the actor who played Ralphie's father, became quite the prototype for a movie dad after his role in the film. His relentless blabbering and occasional incomprehensible speech made him an iconic character, adding to the narrative of the film despite the vagueness of his identity.

However, things would have been completely different if the role had gone to Jack Nicholson like the makers initially planned. Even before McGavin was brought on-board, Nicholson was offered the role of the "Old Man." Nicholson was also interested in the role and had faith in the script. However, the makers opted out later when they decided they couldn't afford Nicholson, who was already a well-known star by then.

Having Jack Nicholson play Ralphie's father would have probably brought about some different shades and intensity to the character, but it was McGavin's "Old Man" who made the dad's character a classic prototype.

2) The Christmas classic has four sequels so far

Ralphie in a still from the film (Image via Roger Ebert)

While the popularity of the 2022 sequel remains one of the most anticipated sequels to A Christmas Story, the film is hardly the first sequel to the film. The holiday favorite has already had three sequels even before the release of A Christmas Story Christmas on HBO Max.

Five years after the original was released, a Disney TV movie called Ollie Hopnoodle's Haven of Bliss premiered and told the story of a fourteen-year-old Ralphie who was out looking for a summer job.

Later, in 1994, another film, titled It Runs in the Family, was released and was based on more tales about Ralphie's family. The film starred Kieran Culkin as Ralphie and Charles Grodin as his father.

Another sequel that featured Ralphie as a teenager looking forward to buying his first car was released in 2012, with Braeden Lemasters playing Ralphie. The fourth and most recent sequel is A Christmas Story Christmas which shows Ralphie as an adult wishing to recreate the magic he experienced during his childhood Christmas.

3) The interior scenes were filmed in Canada

Inside the Parkers' home (Image via Home — Crooked Marquee)

The exterior of Parker's home was shot in Cleveland. However, when the interior of the protagonist's house was being captured on camera, the film's staff had to move to Canada. While shooting in the exterior, the crew needed a load of snow to bring about the Christmas vibe and cheer. However, there was hardly any snow at the time of the filming, which forced them to use a lot of artificial snow in the movie.

4) The Parkers' home is now a tourist attraction

The Parkers' home (Image via GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT)

Although the interior of the house initially looked nothing like what is shown in the film, owing to the difference in shoot location, the house that was used to cover the exterior of the Parkers' home was renovated and rebuilt on the inside to look exactly like what is shown in the movie. Considering the kind of fanbase the film has, turning the home into a popular tourist destination was a great idea.

The home is open to visiting during Christmas and all year round. Meanwhile, the neighboring house of the Bumpuses' has been turned into a hotel where visitors can choose to stay overnight. The house is located in Cleveland, Ohio.

5) A musical was made of the film

In 2009, a full-fledged Broadway musical was made in Kansas city as a remake of A Christmas Story. While fans have been awaiting a faithful remake of the film for a while now, it is known that the film has already had a stage remake. Later, the musical inspired a television special called A Christmas Story Live! that aired on Fox in 2017.

After its initial success, the musical duo Pasek and Paul, who went on to make music for La La Land and The Greatest Showman, wrote a couple of songs for the Broadway show.

A Christmas Story Christmas is streaming on HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes