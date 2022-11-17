Where was A Christmas Story shot 39 years ago? Filming locations explored

A Christmas Story, the light-hearted and feel-good comedy film, remains a classic holiday movie even today, more than three decades after it was first released in 1983.

The movie chronicles the story of a 9-year-old boy named Ralphie Parker, whose one true wish was to get a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle as his Christmas present.

After being turned down by a number of people - his teacher Miss Shields, the Santa Claus at Higbee's department store, and even his mother - by the end of the film, Ralphie finally receives his desired gift from his "Old Man," i.e. his father Mr. Parker.

Now, this classic holiday film is getting a sequel, titled A Christmas Story Christmas. Ever since the announcement of the sequel, fans have been rewatching the original movie. This has also piqued their curiosity about the various locations where the film was shot.

Some parts of the movie were shot in Cleveland, Ohio. Other scenes were shot at different spots in and around Toronto, Ontario. Here, we take a look at the specific places where A Christmas Story was filmed.

A Christmas Story: Ralphie's tale unfolds across these three locations in the film

Where is Ralphie Parker's iconic yellow home situated?

A still of Ralphie Parker's house (Image Via Wikipedia)

The movie takes place in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana.

However, in real life, one can find Ralphie's old house in the Buckeye State, i.e. Ohio. The iconic yellow Victorian house is specifically located at 3159 West 11th Street in Tremont, a neighborhood in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bob Clark, the director of the movie, reportedly searched over twenty different cities before finally choosing Cleveland.

Reportedly, in 2004, the charming Parker house was bought by entrepreneur Brian Jones for 150,000 dollars on eBay. The entrepreneur additionally spent approximately 240,000 dollars in order to renovate the house to look exactly like Parker's interior, as seen in the movie.

The house is currently a famous tourist spot, where fans of the Christmas classic can take a nostalgic tour and even book a holiday stay for themselves.

Where is Higbee’s Department Store from the movie located?

A still of Higbee’s Department Store (Image Via A Christmas Story House)

One of the most prime and exciting locations in the 1983 Christmas movie was the iconic Higbee’s Department Store. It is where several highly-cherished scenes of the movie were filmed, including the well-known parade sequence.

Bob Clark originally made an extensive search to find a store that would give him permission to film inside their premises. It was during this search that he found the Higbee’s Department Store, in Cleaveland.

Following the Christmas movie's massive success, the store turned into a famous landmark. However, in 1992, the department store closed. Thereafter, the store was transformed into a Dillard’s outlet. A decade later, it was turned into a casino named Horseshoe Casino.

Where is Ralphie's school located?

A still of Ralphie's school (Image Via A Christmas Story House)

Another iconic spot in the movie is Ralphie’s school. Apart from Cleaveland, Toronto has also played a major role in the movie's shooting location.

Ralphie's school, Warren G. Harding Elementary School, is a real-life place situated in Hammond, Indiana.

However, the actual filming took place at Victoria School in St. Catharines, in Ontario. In fact, the real students of Victoria School played many of the extras in the classic movie.

The Victoria School has reportedly been closed. But the iconic school building remains at the same location and is currently being turned into a shelter for women.

A Christmas Story was inspired by renowned American humorist Jean Shepherd's highly-celebrated book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash. Shepherd has also served as the screenplay writer for the movie, along with Bob Clark and Leigh Brown. The movie is directed by Bob Clark.

Watch the sequel to A Christmas Story, titled A Christmas Story Christmas, premiering on Thursday, November 17, 2022, on HBO Max.

