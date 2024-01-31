'Pathological Narcissist': Lauryn Goodman shares cryptic post after Kyle Walker claims they never had a relationship in interview

Instagram influencer Lauryn Goodman lashed out at her former partner Kyle Walker on her Instagram stories, hours after Walker admitted to cheating on his current wife, Annie Kilner. On January 28, 2024, Goodman shared a post calling Walker a "pathological narcissist."

The Manchester City defender recently made headlines after he admitted to cheating on his wife Annie Kilner. In an interview with The Sun dated January 28, Walker revealed that he fathered a second child with Goodman while married to Kilner. As of now, Kilner is pregnant with Walker's fourth child.

Walker revealed that he regrets his decisions and said that he made 'idiot choices' by cheating on Annie Kilner with Goodman. He also claimed that he did not have a relationship with Goodman. Walker is also the father of Goodman's elder son, Kairo Walker, born in 2020.

“I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt."

In response to Walker's comments, Goodman took an indirect jibe at him by sharing a post about "pathological narcissists" on her now-private Instagram account.

Lauryn Goodman's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/lauryngoodman91)

Kyle Walker claimed that Lauryn Goodman and he did not have a proper relationship

In his interview with The Sun, Kyle Walker admitted that his marriage to Annie Kilner is breaking due to his infidelity. However, the footballer claimed that he had "no relationship" with Goodman, but just an "affair".

Walker claimed in the interview that he recalled calling his wife from the Man City training grounds to inform her that he had a "one night stand" with someone before the news officially leaked.

“I’ve got to tell you something. I had a one-night stand with someone.”

Walker also claimed that Lauryn Goodman would not know how many sugars he would take in his coffee, or if he took sugar at all. He said,

"To have a relationship with someone… would she even know how many sugars I have in my coffee, if I have sugars? She couldn’t tell you."

In response to Walker's comments, Goodman posted a meme on her Instagram stories, with the caption "flat white no sugar please."

Lauryn Goodman's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/lauryngoodman91)

Lauryn Goodman had a brief fling with the Manchester City footballer in 2019, while he was on a short break with his wife. Kyle Walker fathered Lauryn's three-year-old son, Kairo, but later sorted things out with his wife and got back together.

Lauryn Goodman gave birth to her second child, a daughter, six months ago. She recently claimed that Walker is also the father of her daughter. In his interview with The Sun, Walker accepted her claims and admitted being unfaithful to his wife. He also expressed regret for his actions.

He had said,

''The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of and I’ve made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes — I owe it to everyone. My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”

Meanwhile, Walker's current wife, Annie Kilner has announced that she is "taking time away" from Walker. Walker has reportedly moved out from his house in Cheshire to spend time away from his wife and three children.