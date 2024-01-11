Lauryn Goodman and Kyle Walker: Relationship timeline explored as Man City star reportedly moves out of $3M mansion amid marriage troubles

Manchester City star player Kyle Walker has reportedly moved out of his $3 million family mansion in Cheshire that he shared with his wife and three children. The move comes amid alleged cheating scandals. On January 10, 2023, his wife, Annie Kilner, posted on Instagram that she "decided to take some time away from Kyle."

Annie Kilner and Kyle Walker were childhood sweethearts who met when they were teenagers. The two married in 2021 and had three children together - Riaan, Roman, and Reign. Their relationship has reportedly been rocky for a while now, with Walker accused of cheating on her several times and having an illicit child with model and Instagram influencer Lauryn Goodman.

Walker and Goodman first met in 2019 and reportedly had a brief relationship when Walker and Kilner temporarily split up. Walker and Goodman have a son named Kairo, born in April 2020.

When did Kyle Walker and Lauryn Goodman date: Timeline explored

According to The Sun, Kyle Walker and Lauryn Goodman had a brief romance in 2019 when the former was temporarily separated from his longtime girlfriend, Annie Kilner, who found Walker cheating on her with reality TV star Laura Brown.

Soon after Kyle Walker and Lauryn Goodman started dating, Goodman revealed she was pregnant, and the pair welcomed their son Kairo in April 2020.

According to The Daily Mail, Kyle Walker bought a £2.5 million seaside mansion for Goodman and their child sometime in 2023. Walker reportedly spent a fortune renovating the place and spent £40,000 on bespoke curtains alone.

A source close to Goodman told The Sun that she was "thrilled" with the new house, saying:

“Kyle has spent so much on this house. It cost a fortune. Lauryn is obviously pleased Kyle has finally done the right thing. She wants the kids to feel happy and secure. Lauryn has been living with her mum for ages — with both kids cramped in one room — and it hasn’t been easy."

Goodman welcomed her second child, a girl, in August 2023. While she hasn't revealed who the father is, saying he's "a footballer," rumor mills have speculated that the father might be Walker. This has not been confirmed by either Walker or Goodman.

According to The Daily Mail, Kyle Walker is also involved in a legal battle with Goodman, although the reasons are unclear. This also contributed to the added strain on the relationship between Walker and his wife.

Kyle Walker has a long list of cheating allegations

This is not the first time Kyle Walker has been accused of cheating on his long-term partner and wife, Annie Kilner. While the two have been together for more than a decade, their relationship has been rife with cheating allegations.

According to The Daily Mail, the 33-year-old Manchester City star was caught messaging Playboy model Carla Howe in 2016. In 2019, he and Kilner temporarily split for a brief time after Walker was allegedly caught sleeping with Ex On The Beach star Laura Brown in the back of his Bentley Bentayga.

Following the scandal, Kilner reportedly kicked Walker out of their home, during which time he engaged in a brief romance with Lauryn Goodman and had a child with her.

According to The Sun, Kyle Walker was also caught breaking lockdown rules during the pandemic to invite two s*x workers to his apartment in 2020, where he was staying after his wife kicked him out.

As per The Daily Mirror, a source revealed that the couple had been recently arguing about Walker's involvement with Goodman and the legal meeting between them.

"Kyle and Annie have been arguing. She said she'd had enough because of all the ongoing stuff with Lauryn. There was another legal meeting involving her and Kyle this week. It's put a real strain on them. Annie has done nothing wrong apart from trust him. She wants to keep things together," the source said.

As mentioned, Kilner announced that she has decided to take some time away from Kyle Walker on Wednesday evening.

According to the Manchester City website, Walker was signed in the summer of 2017 after his previous deal with Tottenham Hotspur. Known for his pace, strength, and vision, Walker is considered to be one of the best full-backs of his generation.