"Wicked Stepmother" - Manchester City star Kyle Walker's ex brands current wife 'cruel, vindicative and nasty' in astonishing rant 

Kyle Walker's ex-girlfriend Lauryn Goodman hit back at the Manchester City star's wife, Annie Kilner.

They were involved in a back-and-forth on social media after Kyle Walker won the Champions League with Manchester City.

Lauryn posted a picture of her son, Kairo congratulating Walker. Kilner later posted a picture of her three sons with Walker on the pitch, in what seemed to be a dig at Goodman. In an interview, Goodman laid into Kilner and called out the irrational dislike of Walker's spouse towards her son. Speaking about the matter, Lauryn said (via The Sun):

“I have had enough of this nastiness, it has been going on too long. Kairo has done nothing wrong and Annie cannot eradicate him from existence. He is Kyle Walker’s son. He doesn’t just have three sons. Annie needs to accept that."

Lauryn furthered:

“You hear the phrase ‘Wicked Stepmother’ in fairytales but you don’t think this will happen in real life. Families come in all shapes and sizes these days, stepchildren, estranged children. It is the job of the parents to act like adults and do the best for them, that’s what I try to do. Annie, if you are reading this, just stop being so cruel to Kairo because our little boy has done nothing wrong and doesn’t deserve to have you so vindictively making digs at him and treating him like an outcast."

She added:

“When Annie got back with Kyle she knew I was pregnant. If she couldn’t handle the fact he was going to have another child she should never have got back with him. Annie needs to talk to someone if she still has issues over Kyle being Kairo’s dad, instead of being so venomous to our child. She is taking it out on Kairo instead of Kyle. You can’t sweep Kairo under the carpet, our son is not a dirty secret.”

Kyle Walker, meanwhile, recently helped Manchester City win the treble. He was an important part for Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City star Kyle Walker has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich

Manchester City's Kyle Walker has been linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The Englishman was a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's team last season.

He made 39 appearances across competitions, registering one assist to his name. Walker has been an important player for the Sky Blues since his switch from Spurs. He has made 254 appearances for the club so far.

Kyle Walker, however, has been linked with Bayern Munich. According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, the Manchester City star is keen on a move to the Bundesliga. However, nothing has been discussed between the two clubs yet.

