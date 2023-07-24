Patsy Kensit net worth: Fortune explored as EastEnders actress announces split from fiancé Patric Cassidy

Patsy Kensit, the renowned British actress and former pop star, has been in the headlines recently as news of her split from fiancé Patric Cassidy became public. 55-year-old Kensit, known for her roles in iconic TV shows like EastEnders and Emmerdale, has not only graced the screens with her talent but also amassed significant wealth throughout her successful career.

Recently, a spokesperson for Patsy confirmed the news of her split to The Sun:

"I can confirm they have split, and would appreciate that she is given her privacy regarding the matter. She is currently very busy working."

According to an insider, the couple has made the mutual decision to go their separate ways, reported The Sun:

"They have a lot of love for one another, but ultimately, she knew that they couldn’t make it work in the long-term so felt it was best not to move forward with their relationship."

Patsy Kensit has a net worth of $10 million

Patsy Kensit is a well-known British actress and singer. She was born on March 4, 1968, in London, England. Kensit began her career in showbiz at a young age and gained popularity as a child actress and later as a pop singer.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Patsy Kensit's net worth is estimated to be in the range of $10 million. Her career in the entertainment industry began at an early age, with roles in commercials and TV shows during her childhood. In her teenage years, Kensit found success as a pop singer, becoming a member of the group Eighth Wonder and achieving moderate success in the music charts.

However, it was her love for acting that truly solidified her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment world. Starring in films like Absolute Beginners and Lethal Weapon 2, Kensit's talent was recognized, leading to a flourishing acting career.

One of her most notable roles came in 2004 when she joined the cast of the popular British soap opera EastEnders, where she portrayed the character of Sadie King. Her portrayal of the glamorous businesswoman earned her critical acclaim and a substantial boost to her financial worth.

Apart from her TV and film ventures, Patsy Kensit's financial gains can also be attributed to various brand endorsements, public appearances, and business ventures. Over the years, she has been associated with several endorsement deals and has been a part of various lucrative projects.

Patsy Kensit has been married four times. Her former husbands are Jim Kerr, Dan Donovan, Jeremy Healy and Liam Gallagher. As per a prior interview with Mirror, she met Patrick Cassidy on a blind date.