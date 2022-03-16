Paul Wesley as Captain Kirk in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' leaves the internet divided

For the upcoming second season of Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paul Wesley has been cast in the legendary role of James T. Kirk. Unfortunately, the news hasn't gone down well with fans of the franchise.

The show, which was renewed for a second season in January, will return to the screen on May 5, 2022.

Executive producers and showrunners Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Henry Alonso Myers of Strange New Worlds commented:

“Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show. Like all of us, he is a life-long ‘Star Trek’ fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role.”

Paul Wesley expressed: "I am deeply humbled and still a little startled to have been given the honor of playing the inimitable James T Kirk. Ever since I was a kid, I have been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry created."

Recently, he boarded a flight to LA to discover that the man in the seat next to him was William Shatner.

Paul Wesley took to Twitter shortly after the news became public to express his delight. He said he had been a long-time fan of the show, and recalled the funny incident about meeting the older version of himself.

Why is the internet divided on Paul Wesley's casting as Captain Kirk?

Loyal fans of Paul Wesley took to Twitter to congratulate their favorite Vampire Diaries actor on this new adventure and spoke unanimously about how he has both the looks and the talents for the role of the younger Captain Kirk.

Jama Stinnett @StinnettJama 🧜‍♀️ @paulwesley Aaaahhhhhhh. OMG. While I personally can think of no one better to play the role of a lifetime, I am thrilled that the stars literally aligned to make it happen!!! No words can express my happiness and excitement for you. Respect from the movie mermaid.🧜‍♀️ @paulwesley Aaaahhhhhhh. OMG. While I personally can think of no one better to play the role of a lifetime, I am thrilled that the stars literally aligned to make it happen!!! No words can express my happiness and excitement for you. Respect from the movie mermaid. 🎭🧜‍♀️

Jon_Davis @JDAvatar

You will find many a variety of fandom. Hope you enjoy the time and hope you enjoy the future.

(PS: someone may end up talking to you about a game... you'll find out) ;) @paulwesley Welcome to the world of Star Trek, Mr Wesley...You will find many a variety of fandom. Hope you enjoy the time and hope you enjoy the future.(PS: someone may end up talking to you about a game... you'll find out) ;) @paulwesley Welcome to the world of Star Trek, Mr Wesley...You will find many a variety of fandom. Hope you enjoy the time and hope you enjoy the future.(PS: someone may end up talking to you about a game... you'll find out) ;)

Amy Noelle @AmyNoelleY @paulwesley that your meeting with Shatner was unplanned! Talk about fate. Spooky Soooo stoked to see you as Captain “Zaddy” Kirk! 🖖🏼 @paulwesley This is MASSIVE! Absolutelythat your meeting with Shatner was unplanned! Talk about fate. SpookySoooo stoked to see you as Captain “Zaddy” Kirk! 🖖🏼 @paulwesley @paulwesley This is MASSIVE! Absolutely ♥️ that your meeting with Shatner was unplanned! Talk about fate. Spooky 👻 Soooo stoked to see you as Captain “Zaddy” Kirk! 🖖🏼💚

While one half of the Star Trek fandom seemed to welcome the casting with open arms, the other half was rigid in their notion that the actor was not seemingly fit for the role.

Most fans also raised concerns that they were confused about the plotline of the future of Star Trek, having seemingly confused the years in between the distinctive eras.

Denny Dorko @dennydorko @StarTrekOnPPlus @paulwesley The casting is fine, but I wonder how a young Kirk could have been a Capt so many years before becoming Capt of the Enterprise? Just how many years have passed between S2 of ST:D & S2 of SNW? And didn't Kirk & Pike only meet once when Pike became Fleet Captain? Having said that: @StarTrekOnPPlus @paulwesley The casting is fine, but I wonder how a young Kirk could have been a Capt so many years before becoming Capt of the Enterprise? Just how many years have passed between S2 of ST:D & S2 of SNW? And didn't Kirk & Pike only meet once when Pike became Fleet Captain? Having said that: https://t.co/BSnfcEDRTU

Lee Keels @lkeels @paulwesley I'm thrilled for you to have the opportunity, and know you'll do it well, I'm also sorry for what you're probably going to endure from fandom. We didn't want Kirk. We petitioned and pleaded for a Pike series, not a Kirk-prequel. It's a disappointment, but not because of you. @paulwesley I'm thrilled for you to have the opportunity, and know you'll do it well, I'm also sorry for what you're probably going to endure from fandom. We didn't want Kirk. We petitioned and pleaded for a Pike series, not a Kirk-prequel. It's a disappointment, but not because of you.

Ann Cope ⚽️🎬 📺🖖 @AnnCope16 @lkeels @paulwesley Iv wanted a Pike show for decades too but I'm definitely ok with seeing a young Kirk. And Paul definitely a good choice. As a fan of the 80s I'm use to older actors playing younger characters. Kind of miss it. @lkeels @paulwesley Iv wanted a Pike show for decades too but I'm definitely ok with seeing a young Kirk. And Paul definitely a good choice. As a fan of the 80s I'm use to older actors playing younger characters. Kind of miss it.

This disappointment predominantly stems from the fact that fans had previously petitioned for a Pike series and not a Kirk prequel. Some fans on Twitter even apologized to Wesley, saying that although his casting was faultless, they weren't quite up for the change.

They also wished the Star Trek franchise would come up with new storylines with fresh characters and time travel instead of revisiting old ones all over again.

plain, simple, lunatic @GarakRobinson @mdtauk @StarTrekOnPPlus @paulwesley Oh no you’re completely correct. Darn it, I was looking forward to this, but unless they come up with some sort of interstellar travel that exceeds the speed of light, or even more ridiculous away to instantaneously go place to place, I guess the show is ruined @mdtauk @StarTrekOnPPlus @paulwesley Oh no you’re completely correct. Darn it, I was looking forward to this, but unless they come up with some sort of interstellar travel that exceeds the speed of light, or even more ridiculous away to instantaneously go place to place, I guess the show is ruined

DrummingMonkey @drumming_monkey @StarTrekOnPPlus @paulwesley He's a great cast for Kirk but I can't get over the question.... Why?! I actually don't want to see Kirk in this. And I don't want to see TOS 1 getting retconned tbh. @StarTrekOnPPlus @paulwesley He's a great cast for Kirk but I can't get over the question.... Why?! I actually don't want to see Kirk in this. And I don't want to see TOS 1 getting retconned tbh.

Paul Wesley is most recognized for his role as Stefan Salvatore in the CW drama series The Vampire Diaries, which he featured in for eight seasons and about 170 episodes.

He'll next be featured in History of Evil, and he'll also appear in Roll Bounce, Peaceful Warrior, and Before I Disappear.

