Pawn stars fame Corey arrested for driving drunk in Vegas

Pawn Stars, a show that has been airing on the History Channel for 22 seasons, revolves around the day-to-day operations of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. Recently, the central figure of the show, Corey Harrison, 40, was arrested for driving under the influence in Las Vegas on Friday morning, September 8.

When Harrison requested a breathalyzer test, he was informed that the device was broken. Consequently, he was asked to take a blood test. Harrison complied, and eight hours later, he was released without any suspension of his driving privileges.

Vegas nights take a turn for Pawn Stars Corey Harrison

Corey Harrison from Pawn Stars was driving in Las Vegas when police noticed his car swerving early Friday morning, just past 1 a.m. He had recently returned from Minnesota after filming for the Pawn Stars Do America series and was pulled over for erratic driving behavior. Police questioned him about alcohol consumption, to which Harrison admitted having one drink during his flight back, approximately seven hours before the arrest.

Upon being pulled over, Harrison was asked to step out of his vehicle for a field sobriety test. He asked for a breathalyzer test but was told that the device was malfunctioning. The police then presented him with an ultimatum: take a blood test or face the possibility of spending the entire weekend in jail.

Harrison chose to take the blood test, and after eight hours in custody, he was released. Notably, his driving privileges were not suspended, and he left the police station with his driver's license intact. However, Corey is scheduled to appear in court on September 22.

Depending on the results of his blood test and other evidence, he might face a range of penalties. These could include fines, mandatory DUI classes, or even a temporary suspension of his driver's license. Additionally, the court's decision could have ripple effects on his career, especially given his public persona.

The producers of Pawn Stars may also take disciplinary action, which could range from temporary suspension from Pawn Stars to more severe measures.

Speaking with Review Journal about the arrest, Harrison said,

"You’re obviously nervous every time you get pulled over. It’s not a normal thing for me. It’s stand on this leg, stand on that leg, walk in a straight line. I felt I passed it. But the test is meant for you to fail, no matter what.”

This isn't Corey Harrison's first encounter with law enforcement. In 2011, Corey Harrison faced legal trouble after a bar fight in California. He was arrested for shoving a deputy and a security guard during an altercation at Murray's Saloon in Big Bear Lake. In another incident, Harrison was also arrested in 2016 for driving with a suspended license. These past run-ins with the law could weigh on the court's decision come September 22.

Corey Harrison is also part of a family business that has been a staple in Las Vegas for decades. He is the son of Rick Harrison, the owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. The shop, located at 713 S. Las Vegas Blvd, has been in operation since 1989. While Rick Harrison is not a full-time employee at the store anymore, he does make occasional appearances for photos and autographs with fans.

Corey himself often stops by the shop unannounced, adding an element of surprise for visitors.

Pawn Stars fame Corey Harrison's DUI arrest serves as a reminder of the legal and ethical responsibilities that come with public life. While he was released without any suspension of his driving privileges, the incident has undoubtedly left an impression on his fans and the public at large. As discussions continue to unfold, the long-term impact on Harrison's career and public image remains to be seen.