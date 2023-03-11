What is Rick Harrison’s net worth? Meet the “Spotter” of Pawn Stars 2023

Pawn Stars is set to return with another season this week and will feature the Harrison family as they continue to sell and buy old artifacts as part of their family-owned pawn shop that was established years ago. One of the cast members set to appear in the upcoming season is Rick Harrison, whose current net worth stands at $9 million.

"After 28 years in the business, Rick “The Spotter” Harrison is an expert when it comes to spotting anything fake or stolen. As far as big-ticket items, Rick is the man for the job. Spotting a fake Cartier watch that most people would mistakenly purchase for $30,000 is just one of his many skills."

Tune in on Wednesday, March 15, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Pawn Stars season 22.

Meet Rick Harrison ahead of his appearance on Pawn Stars season 22

Set to appear on the upcoming season of the History Channel show is Richard Kevin Harrison, who was born in Lexington, North Carolina, in 1965. As a two-year-old child, the Pawn Stars cast member moved to San Diego after his father, a U.S. Army veteran, was transferred there. As a child, he suffered from epilepsy, and the seizures limited his movement but helped him develop a love for reading.

He was a student at Taft Middle School but dropped out to pursue a business plan by selling fake Gucci bags before his family moved to Las Vegas in 1981.

The upcoming cast member worked in his father’s coin shop during the day and repossessed cars after hours. It wasn’t until 1989 that they converted the coin shop into a pawn shop and opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop close to the Las Vegas Strip.

The shop was highlighted in a PBS documentary in 2001 and an episode of Comedy Central’s Insomniac with Dave Attel two years later. The History Channel didn't transform their adventure into a reality series until 2009, at which point the Pawn Stars shot to the top of the network's ratings.

When Rick was 17 years old, his ex-wife, Kim, and he decided to get married after she found out she was pregnant; however, the pregnancy resulted in a miscarriage. Their first son, Corey Harrison, was born in 1983, and then Adam was born two years later.

The Pawn Stars cast member then met his second wife less than a year after his split from Kim; however, their relationship was short-lived as they divorced after less than two years of being together.

Rick Harrison got married for the third time in 2013 after announcing his engagement to Deanna Burditt in 2012. His wife also had two previous marriages, and the couple married in Laguna Beach, California, on July 21, 2013.

"Trained in the pawn business from the age of 13, Rick was born a hustler. He even dropped out of high school to pursue his $2,000-a-week business of selling fake Gucci bags. With enough money to partner with his father at the age of 23, he never looked back."

