"Perfection": Fans celebrate as BTS' Jimin becomes the first and only K-pop act to simultaneously chart two songs on TIDAL's Top Video Hits playlist

Almost a year after its release, BTS' Jimin's FACE album continues to reach new heights in the music industry. Recently, the idol achieved a groundbreaking feat as he reportedly became the first and only K-pop artist to simultaneously chart two songs on TIDAL's Top Video Hits playlist, as per X user @PJM_data.

Jimin's tracks, Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt. 2, ranked at number 3 and number 14, respectively. As the news circulated online, hashtags like 'HISTORY MAKER JIMIN' and 'RECORD MAKER' began trending. Fans congratulated the idol on his achievement as they hailed him for his work.

"HISTORY MAKER JIMIN": Fans celebrate the Like Crazy singer's latest feat

JIMIN's Set Me Free pt. 2, which is the lead single of his album, released on March 17, 2023. Like Crazy, on the other hand, was the second single of the idol's debut solo studio album, and became available to fans on March 24, 2023. Both the tracks wowed the fanbase as soon as they launched and TIDAL, a global music streaming platform, recognizing the BTS vocalist's achievement, further solidified his impact in the music industry.

The fandom swelled with pride as the information spread across the internet. Social media users hailed the idol for excelling in every aspect of his career and called him the "K-Pop king" as they expressed how proud they were of him.

The singer ventured into the music industry as a solo artist with the debut of his album FACE in March last year. Since the album's release, the title track Like Crazy has consistently shattered records, leaving an indelible mark on the Billboard charts.

On the global stage, FACE bagged the top spot in album sales, selling an impressive 1.106 million copies in the 14th week on the United World Chart (April 8), as per @PJM_data. This marked the most significant debut record among all albums released by Korean soloists in 2023.

Additionally, the idol's debut album reportedly sold 279,000 copies in its second week, maintaining its top-ranking position for two consecutive weeks.

Adding to the excitement, on March 3, the singer-songwriter briefly graced Weverse with his presence, leaving his fans emotional. Translated by X user @miniyoongs, he said:

"Eventually, time will pass and we’ll be seeing each other right? I'm waiting for that day to come. Thank you for always leaving letters that you're always there. I'm here as well."

Beyond expressing his longing to meet the ARMYs soon, he conveyed his love for them and wrote "I Love You" in multiple languages, specifically reaching out to his international fans.

Currently serving in the Fifth Infantry Division, Jimin and the rest of the BTS members are expected to complete their military service in 2025.