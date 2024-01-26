"PETA gonna get her": Natalie Reynolds faces backlash after spearing wild boar live on Kickstream

Natalie Reynolds has been criticized by netizens on social media after she was spotted being involved in a hunting activity in a live-streaming video on Kick. She revealed the same while starting the video, saying that she would use a spear to hunt a wild boar.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains details related to violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

Reynolds spent about two hours recording the live stream on January 24, 2024. Alongside her friend, she intended to hunt and eat a wild boar. The video featured the duo using dogs to capture the animal.

Expand Tweet

The graphic video has gone viral on multiple social media platforms, and netizens expressed their frustration against Reynolds.

A reaction to the video (Image via FearedBuck/X)

Natalie is well-known for her TikTok videos, where she appears along with her boyfriend, Zachary Huelsman. The duo began posting through TikTok in 2022, and their official page has accumulated millions of followers so far.

Natalie Reynolds deleted the video after she was criticized by netizens

The Daily Star reported that the video began as Natalie Reynolds went out with a friend and two hunters. They were accompanied by two dogs, and they managed to hunt a wild boar in around 40 minutes. The wild boar was pinned down by the dogs, and Natalie approached to kill the animal.

The wild boar's tusks were also injured from being on the ground. Natalie rushed to kill the animal after a hunter said that the boar was "killing" his dog and told Reynolds to stab the boar.

The animal screamed in pain as Natalie stabbed it with a spear, following which she walked back immediately. A hunter then reportedly cut the boar's throat, and Natalie gagged while the animal struggled and died.

Although she claimed in the video that the hunting was not for sport, netizens shared their reactions to the same on social media.

Netizens share their reactions to the video (Image via FearedBuck/X)

Netizens share their reactions to the video (Image via FearedBuck/X)

Netizens share their reactions to the video (Image via FearedBuck/X)

Natalie Reynolds later deleted the video, but she replied to a few people who were criticizing her for hunting a wild boar. She claimed in one of the replies that meat comes only from hunting. In another reply to social media influencer FearBuck, she wrote that she was eating the animal for dinner.

A reply posted by Natalie (Image via onlynatreynolds/X)

Natalie Reynolds is trending in the headlines for different reasons

While Natalie Reynolds' hunting video has made her a subject of criticism everywhere, she has already been in the headlines for various reasons. Back in December 2023, she posted a video on her Instagram where she was wearing "painted pants" inside a gym.

According to Marca, she said in the video that the painting process was completed in between five and six hours and added:

"This is painted like pants, this whole area is paint. This is basically the bottom of a swimsuit."

Expand Tweet

However, the video received a negative response, with netizens claiming that she chose the wrong outfit for the gym. Natalie shared a post through X earlier this month and wrote that she doesn't "expect to be forgiven" and wants to issue an apology.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here