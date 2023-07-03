Peter Thomas net worth: Atlanta restaurateur's fortune explored amid Bar One lawsuit

American entrepreneur and Internet personality Peter Thomas is facing a lawsuit for eviction. According to court documents obtained by the news outlet Radar Online, the 62-year-old's personality's Miami restaurant, Bar One, was slapped with a lawsuit by Bentley Bay Retail LLC.

Per the lawsuit, Bentley Bay Retail alleged that they were the landlord of the estate where Thomas' restaurant is located and they entered a lease agreement in 2018, a year before Bar One was up and running.

The company said that Peter Thomas owes them $442,000 in rent, utility charges, sales taxes, and outstanding costs, which goes back to July 2022, August 2022, September 2022, October 2022, and March 2023. Bentley Bay claims that the checks written to them for payment were returned for inadequate funds.

This comes weeks after an employee from Thomas' restaurant Bar One, claimed that he did not pay his workers in order to pay the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). According to the website Taste of Reality, the employee claimed:

“They don’t want to pay me my money. They owe me $1400. Bar One. All the receipts are here. They don’t want to pay me my money. I’m sitting here til the police come. They owe me $1,409. They don’t want to pay me my money.”

Peter Thomas' net worth explored

Born on October 1, 1960, Thomas is a native of Jamaica. According to news outlet Celebrity Net Worth, Peter Thomas' estimated net worth is $300,000.

Looking at his net worth, the entrepreneur owes Bentley Bay Retail much more than he can afford.

As per the documents filed by Bentley Bay Retail, the entrepreneur was alerted about his insufficient payments in October 2022 and was sued with a lawsuit in the same month.

But, the case got delayed after Thomas started negotiating but to no avail, and now the company wants Bar One to be evicted from the location immediately.

The company revealed in the documents that Peter Thomas was also sued previously for unpaid payments with eviction but they worked out a deal in 2020 and the entrepreneur promised to settle the debts.

Reportedly, Thomas paid the company $270k and agreed that their deal would be null and void if the restaurant did not complete their payments on time or submit any bounced checks.

This is not the first time that Peter Thomas has been in legal trouble due to unpaid debts and fraud checks. In 2019, he was arrested for allegedly issuing bad checks but continued to deny the charges.

He was also sued by his former wife, Cynthia Bailey, for not paying for loans. As of writing, Peter Thomas has only acknowledged the lawsuit via an Instagram video but did not confirm the allegations put on by Bentley Bay Retail.

