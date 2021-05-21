Petition to charge Jake Paul for driving golf cart through protected turtle beach receives thousands of signatures 

Jake Paul is being investigated in Puerto Rico after he drove a golf cart through a protected beach. A petition for charges to be brought against him him has gained traction.

The controversial YouTuber and Boxer, Jake Paul, posted a video of himself driving a golf cart on the beach on his Instagram story. He and his friends were seen in a gold golf cart driving down the beach which is supposed to be protected as it is a nesting area for turtles.

Video circulated quickly on social media, with some residents of Puerto Rico pointing out that it's nesting season for the turtles, and Jake Paul's behavior could have endangered those turtles.

In response to the incident, a petition was started that focused on having the authorities in Puerto Rico bring up charges against Jake Paul, and arrest the YouTube star for his actions. So far, the petition has almost 40,000 supporters, but the signatures may not be needed as authorities appear to have already been paying attention.

Puerto Rico authorities make a statement on Jake Paul and the protected beach

INSTANT REGRET: Petition against Jake Paul gets over 24,000 signatures in just a few hours. Petition demands Jake be charged for driving golf cart through beaches that according to petition had federally protected turtles nesting. pic.twitter.com/zcJWXbSTRQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 20, 2021

Though the petition against Jake Paul was brought up, the Secretary of Natural and Environmental Resources, Rafael Marchargo, made a statement about the situation.

"I have ordered an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of two motor vehicles on beaches that are presented to be in Puerto Rico. Some media have published today a video of the influencer Jake Paul in a motor vehicle on the beach, an activity that is prohibited, apart from law enforcement agencies."

The statement went on to say that the video does not completely reinforce the claims, but citizens should be wary of the rules.

"Although the video does not establish where or when it was carried out, the DNER reminds citizens that this type of activity is prohibited by law to protect the environment and the species that can nest or live on the beaches."

TMZ reported those statements, they also reported Jake Paul's perspective on the situation. According to the outlet, Jake Paul was unaware of the rules on the beach, and he had no ill intention by driving a golf cart on a protected beach.

Jake Paul is reportedly ready to cooperate with authorities on whatever they need after the video came to light. Whether that petition works to get charges pressed will remain to be seen as authorities investigate.