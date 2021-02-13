How much money did Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul make by just investing $100 in Bitcoin

By investing in Bitcoin, Jake Paul earned 460-times of what he put in. In a recent Tweet, the YouTuber announced that he had invested $100 in Bitcoin when he was just 16 years old. He has held his investment for 8 years, which is now worth $46,000.

When I was 16 I invested my entire first Vine brand deal into #Bitcoin when it was worth $100



After 8 years of holding



It’s now worth $46,000#Doge is Bitcoin’s younger brother... they have the same potential... it’s still early.. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 12, 2021

Jake Paul mentioned that Dogecoin is also a similar project. He said that Dogecoin might have just as much potential as Bitcoin did.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency which was launched in December 2013. In the last few months, Dogecoin has been receiving a lot of attention on social media. One of the reasons for the amplification of this hype is the fact that Tesla bought $1.5 Billion in Dogecoin.

Dogecoin has experienced a massive surge in its value. From holding the value of 1 cent earlier, Dogecoin has now come to a value of 8 cents.

By the looks of it, Jake Paul seems ready to jump into the Dogecoin bandwagon. The comparison he made between Bitcoin and Dogecoin sure does make it look like Jake Paul is planning to invest further in Dogecoin. However, many people in the comments section did not agree with Jake Paul's take.

People react to Jake Paul's comparison of Bitcoin and Dogecoin

The comments section of Jake Paul's Tweet was filled with people discussing the comparison of Bitcoin and Dogecoin. The main problem that people found with the comparison was that Jake Paul said that they have a similar potential.

There are billions of @dogecoin and 21 million bitcoin. The math does not work for same potential. — Matt O'Malley (@THEMATTOMALLEY) February 12, 2021

Bitcoin thrives over Dogecoin in terms of value. This is because the availability of Bitcoins is limited. In comparison to more than 100 billion Dogecoins, there are only 18 million Bitcoins.

Advertisement

Just so we are clear @jakepaul there are 128 BILLION Dodge coins...There are only 18 MILLION Bitcoin. $DOGE will never hit Bitcoin prices it's mathematically impossible. You can definitely make money though and that's all that matters. But don't be unrealistic educate yourself. — Alberto David Mercado (@AlbertoDMercado) February 12, 2021

When is Jake Paul's next fight?

Jake Paul will face former UFC fighter Ben Askren in boxing. The fight will take place on April 17. It will stream live as part of the Triller Fight Club promotion.

The two will partake in a professional boxing match. Jake Paul's professional boxing record is 2-0. He previously fought former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-main event of Mike Tyson's recent return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. Jake Paul knocked Nate Robinson out in the second round.

Jake Paul also shared that he is training with Jorge Masvidal in the lead up to his fight with Ben Askren. Jorge Masvidal's 5-second knockout against Ben Askren is one of the most memorable moments of the UFC. And Jake Paul believes he will beat Jorge Masvidal's time in knocking out Ben Askren.