Pizza Hut launches new Pizza Caviar: All you need to know about the limited-time innovation

Pizza Hut has launched Pizza Caviar, a pepperoni-flavored take on traditional fish caviar, available only from April 10-12. Caviar, made from sturgeon roe, is a pricey delicacy known for enhancing dishes. Recently, it has become trendy for elevating simple foods.

Keeping in mind this trend, Pizza Hut has now released a new product altogether. Let's check it out.

Pizza Hut's Pizza Caviar explored

The renowned pizza chain has launched a first-of-its-kind Pizza Caviar. These are made to replicate the look and feel of regular caviar. They bring a smoked-pepperoni taste without the fishiness of the original. They can be used as toppings for any snack on the menu.

Introducing the new product, Pizza Hut's Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Friebe, said (via PR Newswire):

"As a brand that's always pushing the boundaries of what pizza culture can be, we saw an opportunity to take one of today's biggest food trends and make it our own. Pizza Caviar is our way of bringing a touch of indulgence, while staying true to the flavors people love from Pizza Hut."

The pizza caviar comes in a new Pizza Caviar Bump Box, a twist on the My Hut Box. This box features one personal pan pizza along with a choice of three boneless wings or fries. Both products are topped with the pepperoni-flavored Pizza Caviar.

Availability

The Pizza Caviar Bump Box is a limited-time item. It is only available at one location - Pizza Hut at 932 8th Avenue in New York City. Customers can only get it from April 10 to April 12 at this outlet from 4-8 pm.

Pizza Hut brings back Cheesy Bites Pizza with a new campaign

Expand Tweet

During March Madness 2025, the pizza chain introduced a new ad campaign featuring a fictional character named Peter Zahut. He likes to party and also deliver pizza. He never arrives empty-handed and symbolises the good times associated with a pizza.

Along with the campaign, the chain also announced the return of one of its fan-favorite items - Cheesy Bites Pizza. Instead of a normal crust, this features 28 pull-apart cheesy bites. It makes this pizza perfect for sharing or dipping.

The chain also introduced 3 new ranch flavors, naming them Ranch Lovers Flight. These include:

Chipotle Ranch - It features ranch with a smoky and spicy kick of chipotle.

Ultimate Ranch - This features a rich and creamy ranch.

Pepperoni Ranch - This features typical pepperoni flavors with spices and herbs in the ranch. It does not contain pepperoni.

Introducing these products, the brand's Head of Food Innovation, Rachel Antalek, said (via PR Newswire):

"As we bring back Cheesy Bites Pizza, we wanted to take the dipping experience even further. The Ranch Lover's Flight gives customers three unique ways to enjoy their pizza, making this the ultimate dip-and-dunk experience just in time for March Madness."

The Cheesy Bites Pizza and the three new ranch dipping sauces are available for a limited time only for delivery, carry out, or dine-in.

