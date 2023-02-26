“Please spare the animals”: PETA requests Rihanna to stop wearing outfit made of real fur

Pop star Rihanna was recently photographed wearing a full-length fur coat, with her wardrobe choice not going down well with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

In a letter, the animal rights organization pleaded with the 35-year-old Grammy winner to "spare the animals and create a kinder world for your children." The letter was written by Lisa Lang, PETA's Vice President.

"As a mother, you know what it's like to feel protective and to want to make sure no harm comes to your family," the letter read. "Please understand that this desire - this instinct even - is shared by the minks, foxes, and rabbits who are torn away from their families and killed for their fur."

Lang also offered to take any fur items off her hands and "get them to the only people who truly have an excuse to wear them - people without homes and victims of wars or natural disasters."

The letter concluded by saying,

"Won't you please help create a kinder world for your children to grow up in by deciding today that you'll no longer wear fur?"

PETA also said that they are sending the Barbadian singer a faux fur coat from Unreal Fur, which will help her stay warm and fashionable while helping her make a cruelty-free switch.

How are social media users reacting to Rihanna's PETA row?

Netizens do not appear to be happy with Riri's decision to wear a real fur coat. Several users pointed out that wearing fur is a cruel decision and it makes the animals suffer.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter:

Kerry Hopkins @KerryHopkinsTV @camarero_teresa @peta @rihanna I find fur coats very unladylike and not elegant. Only because I’ve seen the animals suffer by making myself watch. Perhaps show her the videos to put her off it. @camarero_teresa @peta @rihanna I find fur coats very unladylike and not elegant. Only because I’ve seen the animals suffer by making myself watch. Perhaps show her the videos to put her off it.

elisa @tearsliar Pop Base @PopBase PETA is sending Rihanna a free faux fur coat after she was spotted wearing a real fur coat to dinner, TMZ reports. PETA is sending Rihanna a free faux fur coat after she was spotted wearing a real fur coat to dinner, TMZ reports. https://t.co/50bI5EsfND People who side with Rihanna really think it's okay to wear real fur in 2023? As if there aren't enough problems in our world already. Disgusting. Burn in hell. I would like to see the same thing happen to you, y’all don't deserve to live twitter.com/popbase/status… People who side with Rihanna really think it's okay to wear real fur in 2023? As if there aren't enough problems in our world already. Disgusting. Burn in hell. I would like to see the same thing happen to you, y’all don't deserve to live twitter.com/popbase/status…

Chloé with an é @simplykhlo Pop Base @PopBase PETA’s letter to Rihanna, obtained by TMZ. PETA’s letter to Rihanna, obtained by TMZ. https://t.co/WmXZU11p9v The amount of people defending the use of real fur just bc its rihanna is disturbing. Are yall not aware of the gruesome and gory ways that animal fur clothing is harvested or are yall just dumb with a big mouth? twitter.com/popbase/status… The amount of people defending the use of real fur just bc its rihanna is disturbing. Are yall not aware of the gruesome and gory ways that animal fur clothing is harvested or are yall just dumb with a big mouth? twitter.com/popbase/status…

lesego. @LeeLovesBey not rihanna wearing a real fur coat in 2023 lmaooo not rihanna wearing a real fur coat in 2023 lmaooo

dani #stanpower @deeenji rihanna is weird with the fur thing rihanna is weird with the fur thing

Tilewa @RoughRi73516484 @PopBase Why does Rihanna still wear real fur 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️. Gurl we love you but do better!! @PopBase Why does Rihanna still wear real fur 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️. Gurl we love you but do better!!

Alin Gilmore 🍂🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @lorelaiwithme rihanna wore fur this year too rihanna wore fur this year too 😞

meep meep @ashleighviolet Just want to clarify good they’re sending her faux fur ffs I love Rihanna but how she out here wearing real fur please Just want to clarify good they’re sending her faux fur ffs I love Rihanna but how she out here wearing real fur please

marié. @resillienci @rihanna STOP BUYING REAL FUR WHATS WRONG WITH YOU???? ALL THAT MONEY CANT BUY YOU A BRAIN. OR KINDNESS @rihanna STOP BUYING REAL FUR WHATS WRONG WITH YOU???? ALL THAT MONEY CANT BUY YOU A BRAIN. OR KINDNESS

Jeff Tackett @JFFBONO @rihanna makes me sick how you wear those fur coats and drag the fir on the ground you need to watch a peta video on how they kill these animals your tasky you should know this. Unbelievable Ghetto @rihanna makes me sick how you wear those fur coats and drag the fir on the ground you need to watch a peta video on how they kill these animals your tasky you should know this. Unbelievable Ghetto

Is this the first time Rihanna was spotted wearing a real fur coat?

Rihanna, who is pregnant with her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky, has been spotted wearing real fur attire for several years. She recently won a PETA award for faux leather products on her beauty line Fenty.

The Oscar nominee, who is rumored to tie the knot with ASAP Rocky soon, is yet to react to PETA's letter.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Rihanna revealed that her ninth studio album will soon be released.

She said:

"Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos."

This will mark the first full length of the album since her 2016's Anti.

