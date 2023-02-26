“Please spare the animals”: PETA requests Rihanna to stop wearing outfit made of real fur

Pop star Rihanna was recently photographed wearing a full-length fur coat, with her wardrobe choice not going down well with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
In a letter, the animal rights organization pleaded with the 35-year-old Grammy winner to "spare the animals and create a kinder world for your children." The letter was written by Lisa Lang, PETA's Vice President.
"As a mother, you know what it's like to feel protective and to want to make sure no harm comes to your family," the letter read. "Please understand that this desire - this instinct even - is shared by the minks, foxes, and rabbits who are torn away from their families and killed for their fur."
Lang also offered to take any fur items off her hands and "get them to the only people who truly have an excuse to wear them - people without homes and victims of wars or natural disasters."
The letter concluded by saying,
"Won't you please help create a kinder world for your children to grow up in by deciding today that you'll no longer wear fur?"
PETA also said that they are sending the Barbadian singer a faux fur coat from Unreal Fur, which will help her stay warm and fashionable while helping her make a cruelty-free switch.
How are social media users reacting to Rihanna's PETA row?
Netizens do not appear to be happy with Riri's decision to wear a real fur coat. Several users pointed out that wearing fur is a cruel decision and it makes the animals suffer.
Here are a few reactions from Twitter:
Is this the first time Rihanna was spotted wearing a real fur coat?
Rihanna, who is pregnant with her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky, has been spotted wearing real fur attire for several years. She recently won a PETA award for faux leather products on her beauty line Fenty.
The Oscar nominee, who is rumored to tie the knot with ASAP Rocky soon, is yet to react to PETA's letter.
In a recent interview with Vogue, Rihanna revealed that her ninth studio album will soon be released.
She said:
"Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos."
This will mark the first full length of the album since her 2016's Anti.