"Pookie no i cry after he said he loves beating you" - Internet reacts to Bri Stern's extensive allegations against Andrew Tate

Brianna "Bri" Stern, a model from Los Angeles who recently sued ex-boyfriend Andrew Tate, alleging abuse and s*xual assault, took to X on Thursday, March 27, 2025, to share details of her story.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to a violent assault. Reader discretion is advised.

In her rant on X, Stern claimed she met Tate in the summer of 2024 and was together with him for almost a year.

"He was my best friend. I stood by his side unwaveringly. We made plans to live together, first in Romania, and then in Miami once he traveled to America," Stern wrote.

The model shared several screenshots of alleged text exchanges with Andrew Tate where he stated he wanted to "hit" and "beat" her. At one point, he wrote Bri was "(his) property."

Bri Stern alleged she was terrified, calling the entire situation "traumatic and extremely difficult." She explained she wanted to stay quiet, as she couldn't accept she was being abused. But she added that she wanted her voice to be heard.

As Bri's posts went viral, internet users were quick to criticize the model. One expressed shock at her message reading "pookie no i cry" in response to the kickboxer allegedly saying he loved "hitting" her, writing:

"pookie no i cry after he said he loves beating you .. HUH??"

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @jennie_pog)

Netizens questioned Stren why she dated Andrew Tate, knowing he is a self-described misogynist and anti-feminist.

"im sry but she rly thought the convicted s*x trafficker who brags ab being abusive wasn't gonna actually be abusive???"one sarcastically questioned.

"i have sympathy for u but girl what were u doing dating andrew tate. known abuser, misogynist, S*X TRAFFICKER as recently as summer 2024…" another added.

"i dated a loser, he turned out to be a loser," a user remarked.

Others continued to criticize Bri.

"“Why are yall victim blaming?” Cause it’s the victims fault. Cry more," one commented.

"there’s nothing i can say about this that’s not gonna sound victim blamey…" another added.

"idk man….. you want us to feel bad knowing his history and the fact that you stood by him w all that even empathy has its limits," a person stated.

Bri Stern claimed she decided to speak up after an alleged "violent" encounter with Andrew Tate on March 11

In his X post, Bri Stern explained she met Andrew Tate when he was looking for models for his "crypto coin." While they lived apart, they communicated every day and even planned to live together. The model explained that he was her "best friend" and that she stood by his side "unwaveringly."

"He wanted to start a new life together once he arrived in the U.S. He wanted me to have his children and always told me we would be together forever. Andrew told me he loved me every day, and I was very much in love with him."

In one of her posts, Stern asserted she loved Tate, despite his behavior. She claimed the last time she saw him was on March 11 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and his last words to her were:

"Shut the f**k up, b*tch. You will never backtalk me. You are my property."

One of the alleged text exchanges between the model and Andrew Tate showed Bri telling Tate she was "scared" of him. She wrote that "physical violence" was a "huge no" for her. In another text conversation, Tate allegedly demanded she give him a child.

Per the model, all this prompted her to leave him, noting that it took her a long time to come to the decision. Stern claimed Andrew Tate threatened to "ruin her life," "r*pe," or "kill" her if she ever crossed him.

In addition to the text messages, Bri Stern shared photographs of her swollen face.

A day after Bri's Twitter rant, she filed a lawsuit against Tate in a Los Angeles County Superior Court. Citing her complaint, Independent reported that the model described a "violent" s*xual encounter that took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 11. She alleged that Tate choked her until she was nearly unconscious.

Stern claimed that the act began consensually, but as Tate turned "violent" and aggressive, prompting her to ask him to stop. Per the outlet, despite her pleas, he didn't stop. Further, following the incident, the model went to the bathroom and documented her injuries.

Per Independent, Bri Stern didn't go to the authorities for help until Andrew Tate left the United States. It is worth noting that, earlier this week, Andrew and his brother, Tristan, left for Romania, where they are facing a string of charges including s*x trafficking and r*pe.

Bri is suing Tate for s*xual assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She told NBC News that she chose to sue in support of women in similar abusive relationships, despite the retaliation she might face from Tate or his followers.

According to the outlet, Andrew Tate's lawyer, Joseph McBride, slammed the lawsuit and denied the allegations. He noted that they would be pursuing the case legally.

