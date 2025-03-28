Andrew Tate's ex-girlfriend Bri Stern shares shocking alleged texts from kickboxer after filing a police report accusing him of assault

Andrew Tate's ex-girlfriend, Bri Stern, has shared alleged texts from the controversial internet personality calling her his property about a day after she was reported to have filed a police report alleging Tate sexually assaulted her. On March 28, 2025, she posted several screenshots of their supposed conversation on X and recalled the events leading up to her filing the suit against Andrew Tate.

In one of the screenshots, Andrew Tate supposedly justified hitting Bri Stern. He allegedly wrote:

"If you're mine why wouldn't I be able to hit you"

In another instance, Bri Stern asked Tate why he was being mean, to which he allegedly replied:

"Because I want to beat the f**k out of you. you will give me a child this year b**ch."

Alleged screenshots of messages between the couple (Image via Bri Stern/X)

In response, Stern can be seen saying:

"Why do you want to beat me."

Tate allegedly replied:

"Whats the point in having you if I don't beat and impregnate you. You should be thankful."

In yet another screenshot shared by Bri Stern, Andrew Tate allegedly claimed that hitting her was relaxing for both of them:

"I really love hitting you its very good for me and you. its relaxing don't you think?"

Bri Stern recounts how she left Andrew Tate and filed a police report

As per a report by Forbes, Bri Stern's X posts are in line with the police report she filed against Andrew Tate earlier this month. In her March 28, 2025, thread on the social media app, Stern recalled the horrific events of March 11, 2025, which led her to walk away from the relationship and ultimately file a lawsuit against her boyfriend.

Sharing a photo of her bruised face, Bri Stern claimed to have started a relationship with the younger Tate brother in the Summer of 2024. She wrote:

"My name is Bri Stern. I’m from Los Angeles California. I met Andrew Tate in the summer of 2024 and we were in a relationship for almost a year."

She recounted in subsequent posts that the reason they met was that Andrew Tate had allegedly offered to help her with her cryptocurrency venture:

"We met because he needed models for his crypto coin, and promised to help me to help save my crypto coin $SISTER."

She also shared a photo of them kissing in one of the posts and claimed that despite being harmed, she loves Andrew Tate and wants to start a family with him.

Stern sharing she loves Andrew Tate despite his actions (Image via Bri Stern/X)

However, things went wrong on March 11, 2025. According to the lawsuit she filed, that is the day Andrew Tate assaulted her by choking and beating her during a sexual encounter at The Beverly Hills Hotel. In her X posts, Bri Stern noted that it was the last day she saw him and wrote:

"The last time I saw Andrew was on March 11, 2025 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The last words he said to me before I left the hotel were: 'Shut the f**k up, b**ch. You will never backtalk me. You are my property.'"

She continued her story, stating that the experience was a wake-up call that led her to leave:

"Due to the events that had transpired in the early hours of that day, as well as his final degrading words, something just clicked; I finally recognized that someone who truly loved me wouldn’t say those things to me or hurt me repeatedly the way that he did. I think for the first time, I realized the gravity of the situation."

Bri Stern went on to detail how she left and went to a doctor to tend to her bruises. She also blocked Andrew Tate and called that week's ordeal "extremely scary." In one of the most telling posts in the thread, Stern claimed Tate had also threatened to rape and kill her if she ever "crossed" him, writing:

"Andrew texted me recently and let me know “if you ever betray me, you will regret it.” He has told me on many occasions before that if I crossed him, he would ruin my life, rape me, or kill me."

How Stern left the relationship (Image via Bri Stern/X)

Interestingly enough, Bri Stern's lawsuit against Andrew Tate was submitted by Tony Buzbee, a Houston lawyer who was recently sued by Jay-Z for defamation. Tate's lawyer has denied all of Stern's allegations, claiming it is an attempt to exploit the internet personality.

