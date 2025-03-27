What did Bri Stern accuse Andrew Tate of? Model files police report against the internet personality after he leaves U.S.

Andrew Tate's girlfriend, model Bri Stern, has filed a s*xual assault lawsuit against the controversial influencer. According to TMZ's report dated March 26, 2025, Stern waited to file the suit till the Tate brothers left the US for Romania last weekend.

As per the media outlet, Bri Stern accused Andrew Tate of allegedly choking her till she almost lost consciousness. The model stated the incident took place on March 11 at the Beverly Hills Hotel while the two were having intercourse.

Stern claimed Tate only stopped allegedly choking her when he was done having s*x; then, once he fell asleep, she went to the bathroom to gather evidence of the alleged assault. According to TMZ's report, she later went to an emergency room in NYC and got diagnosed as "post-concussive."

The media outlet obtained pictures of Stern's bruises, which the user @ArtCandee reuploaded on X. As per TMZ, Bri Stern and Tate reportedly met in June 2024 when she went to Romania for a modeling gig; the two started dating soon after.

Andrew Tate calls himself "a free person"

According to ABC News' March 24 report, the Tate brothers returned to Romania on March 22. They then checked in at a police station near Romania's capital, Bucharest, on Monday. Outside the police station, Andrew Tate told reporters that he has not been convicted of any crimes, and therefore, he will comply with all judicial authorities worldwide to prove his innocence. He said,

"I’m a free person who has not been convicted of anything. [I will] comply with all judicial authorities everywhere around the world because I’m completely innocent."

Tate Brothers Return To Romania After U.S. Visit (Image via Getty)

As per ABC's report, the two brothers are accused of human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, s*xual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements, and money laundering.

While Tristan Tate stood next to him on Monday, Andrew Tate continued and called media outlets "garbage" for repeating the allegations against him. Andrew stated that allegations mean nothing as long as one isn't proven guilty in court. He said,

"It doesn’t matter what you’re accused of, it matters what you are proven guilty to have done in a fair court of law. Accusations mean nothing. It doesn’t matter how many times you repeat an accusation on the news. That is garbage."

He also addressed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's statements. For the unversed, in late February, shortly before the Tate brothers arrived in the US, Ron DeSantis arranged a press conference and announced that the two weren't welcome in Florida.

Tate stated on March 24 that he had a conversation with the Governor, and that they "settled" everything. He said the media allegedly jumped on Governor Ron DeSantis and he gave his statement, not knowing Andrew Tate was an American citizen.

"The media jumped on him and he didn't realize I was an American citizen, and now he understands he made a mistake... there've been some conversations and everything has been settled," Tate said.

Andrew Tate has not yet responded to Bri Stern's allegations at the time of this writing.

