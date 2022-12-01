Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist all set to come back with its season two

Season 2 of the blockbuster K-drama Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist, is on the way. On December 1, tvN announced the show's return with an intriguing teaser trailer.

tvN’s sensational K-drama Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist, is based on an award-winning web novel of the same name. The first season of the show premiered in August of this year, and its thrilling and original plotline has since captivated viewers all over the world.

With a star-studded cast including Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency star Kim Min-jae, May 18’s Kim Sang-kyung and Kim Hyang-gi, the first season of the show left a lasting impression on viewers, making them want to see more.

The period drama revolved around renowned royal family physician Yoo Se-yeop. The doctor is expelled from the capital city after becoming involved in a conspiracy. Following his expulsion, he relocated to Gyesu, a charming yet mysterious village where he meets an eccentric physician and a widow. Season 1 depicts Se-yeop resurrecting as a physician with the mission of prescribing joy to cure people's emotional ills.

More on Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist season two’s trailer and characters

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist, which won several hearts with its wholesome story and excellent acting, recently dropped its teaser trailer, heralding its comeback.

The beloved Gyesu Clinic family is shown to have reunited for good in the first trailer for the upcoming season of Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist. The sixteen-second clip commenced with a series of quick glimpses of the fan-favorite characters. In the end, Yoo Se-poong addresses the camera and says:

"I'll examine your heart first."

Tempted's star Kim Min-jae brought the lead of Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist, Yoo Seo-yeop, to the screen. A man of noble birth, he rose through the ranks to become the palace's head acupuncturist. After he administers acupuncture to the King, and the King dies, he is cast out of the palace, and his own father is murdered.

Traumatized by these gruesome events, he is unable to continue his acupuncture career and is haunted by nightmares every night. After a year of aimless roaming, he finds himself in Gyesu Village, where the locals rename him "Poong."

In terms of other cast members, Kim Hyang-gi plays Seo Eun-woo. Eun-woo is a young widow who consoles the sick by hearing their stories. Her in-laws were relentless in their bullying after her husband died on their wedding day, and as a result, she attempted suicide several times. She enrolls in Gyesu Clinic to pursue a career as a doctor after fleeing her in-laws.

Kim Sang-kyung portrays Gye Ji-han, the head of the Gyesu Clinic. Ji-han, Poong's extraordinary out-of-the-box teacher, is a learned doctor. Despite the fact that he appears to care only about money, he helps others who are in need.

Poong, The Joseon Pyschiatrist has already commenced shooting and is set to premiere on January 11, 2023, on tvN.

