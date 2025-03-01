Pope Francis suffers health setback after sudden breathing crisis amid respiratory troubles

Pope Francis suffered an "isolated breathing crisis" amid his ongoing battle with pneumonia. Citing an update by Vatican officials, the Guardian reported that the episode occurred on Friday, February 28, 2025, adding that it caused him to vomit, which "worsened" his respiratory condition.

The bishop of Rome is currently being treated at the Gemelli hospital for pneumonia. He spent the morning alternating between "respiratory physiotherapy" and prayer at the chapel in the hospital. According to the Vatican, he even read the day's newspaper.

"The Holy Father was promptly bronchoaspirated and began non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response to gas exchange," the statement continued.

Pope Francis Leads Jubilee Of The Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel (Image via Getty)

According to the National Library of Medicine, bronchoaspiration is the sudden inhalation of gastric contents in the lower respiratory tract.

In a statement made on Vatican News, officials revealed that Pope Francis remained "alert and well-oriented" as his treatment continued.

Pope Francis was first taken to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after days of experiencing difficulties in breathing

In a separate update on Saturday morning, officials noted that Pope Francis had a "peaceful night" and was resting. The Vatican News stated:

"The Pope has not experienced any further crises following yesterday’s bronchospasm. This morning he had breakfast, enjoyed a coffee, and read the newspapers."

According to an article by the Guardian, Friday's episode did not last long. Doctors were to keep the pontiff under 24 to 48 hours of observation to determine whether the event had any adverse effects or caused any setbacks to his clinical condition.

The news comes days after it was revealed that the bishop of Rome's health had shown "slight" improvement and that he was no longer in critical condition.

On February 14, the Pope was taken to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital after days of experiencing difficulties in breathing. He was initially treated for a respiratory tract infection (bronchitis) before also being diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

Last week, Vatican officials announced that Pope Francis was in "critical" condition after undergoing a "respiratory crisis" and was administered blood transfusions. It was later reported that he did not experience any "further respiratory crises," according to Vatican News.

According to the Guardian, the Pope became prone to lung infections like pneumonia after he contracted pleurisy as a young adult when he was training to be a priest. As a result, he needed to remove a part of one of his lungs.

This is his fourth and the longest hospitalization since he became the pope in 2013. This included his March 2023 stint due to pneumonia and a colon operation in June 2021. Per the outlet, he is also seen using a walking stick or wheelchair owing to sciatic nerve pain and a knee problem.

It remains unclear how long Pope Francis will remain in the hospital. Last Friday, the Vatican announced that Cardinal Angelo De Donatis would be leading the church service on 5 March (Ash Wednesday), marking the beginning of Lent.

