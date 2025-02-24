Does Pope Francis have one lung? History of health issues explored in wake of recent concerning developments

Pope Francis was hospitalized in Rome on February 14 to receive treatment for a respiratory infection, which was ultimately diagnosed as bilateral pneumonia, a lung complication, according to NPR. Four days later, the Vatican announced in an evening press release that “laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father's clinical condition” continued to show “a complex picture."

However, they added that the Pope remained in “good spirits” and was in "fair” condition, eating meals, reading newspapers, and doing light work from Gemelli Hospital. According to NPR, the 88-year-old is experiencing a “polymicrobial infection” that he contracted during a recent bout of bronchitis. The Vatican also reported that the pneumonia, detected through chest X-rays and CT scans, required “further drug therapy.”

Pope Francis has been prone to bronchitis in winter. At the age of 21, he had a section of one of his lungs removed after a pulmonary infection. Currently, he has double pneumonia in both his lungs.

Exploring Pope Francis’ health issues over the years

Pope Francis has faced multiple medical issues since his 20s. According to Healthsite and Reuters, he underwent surgery in Argentina in 1957 to remove a portion of his lungs that was affected by a serious respiratory infection known as pleurisy. This weakened his pulmonary system and made him more susceptible to recurring coughs, colds, flu, and other respiratory concerns.

Fast forward to December 2020, Francis was diagnosed with a “painful sciatica” condition, which involves pain that runs along the sciatic nerve from the lower back to the hip and leg. At that time, he struggled to stand and walk, leading him to cancel several public appearances.

Seven months later, in July 2021, he seemingly underwent colon surgery to fix the narrowing of his large intestine and treat a painful bowel condition called diverticulitis. He spent over ten days at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome during that period.

In July 2022, he experienced knee pain; however, he opted against surgery as he did not want to face the side effects of general anesthesia. Instead, he used laser and magnet therapy for treatment.

Expand Tweet

He returned to the same hospital between March and April 2023 after contracting a respiratory infection and seemingly experienced breathing troubles and sharp chest pains. At that time, the doctors diagnosed him with acute bronchitis, which was later revealed to be acute pneumonia.

In June of the same year, Francis underwent abdominal surgery and had his scar tissue removed. He spent over a week in the hospital, during which he also had his abdominal hernia repaired. In November 2023, he suffered from influenza and lung inflammation. Similarly, in February and September 2024, he showed light symptoms of flu and had to get medical checkups.

Pope Francis, whose real name is Jorge Bergoglio, also suffered two falls recently. He bruised his chin and injured his arm in December 2024 and January 2025, respectively.

According to Reuters, the Pope admitted to having dealt with anxiety as a young priest growing up in Argentina under a military regime. During a 2021 interview, he shared his experience of seeing a psychiatrist at that time and coping with his mental health through music therapy.

Expand Tweet

Due to his current medical issues and hospitalization, the Vatican has postponed or canceled public events featuring Pope Francis. Nevertheless, the Head of the Catholic Church “received the Eucharist” and was reported to be alternating between rest, prayer, and reading, according to the release from the Holy See Press Office.

Pope Francis has also expressed his gratitude to the community for their continued support and asked them to keep him in their prayers, as reported by Vatican News.

Initially, Pope Francis was given corticosteroids and antibiotics as part of the therapeutic treatment for bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis. Later, the diagnosis of bilateral pneumonia from the A. Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation resulted in a shift to pharmacological therapy.

He is also in the early stages of kidney insufficiency, according to Business Standard reports. The pontiff also received high flows of oxygen and appeared alert responsive, and attended Sunday mass virtually.

