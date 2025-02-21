Who was Daniel Bisogno married to? All about his personal life as Mexican TV star passes away at 51

Mexican actor, comedian, and TV host, Daniel Bisogno, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, at the age of 51. He was best known as the co-host of entertainment newsmagazine or TV show Ventaneando. The news of his demise was announced by Ventaneando via Instagram on Thursday.

Ad

“It is with deepest sadness that we regret to report news we never wanted to give: our beloved Daniel Bisogno has just passed away due to complications he suffered after the liver transplant he underwent last September,” the post read.

Ad

The post was accompanied by an image of the deceased, with the caption written in Spanish. The text in English reads, as translated via Google Translate:

“‘Window’ is mourning. Gone is one of our most outstanding members. Rest in peace. We will honor his memory always.”

Meanwhile his brother Alejandro Bisogno, told TV Azteca in the wake of his death:

“The problem is that a bacterium settled in the bile ducts. It’s a bacteria that has been mutating—each time antibiotics are administered, it becomes stronger.”

Ad

Earlier, Alejandro also told the same publication on February 12 that Daniel was in a “very delicate” condition.

Daniel Bisogno, who was fondly called "El Muñe," was previously married to Cristina Riva Palacio for over five years and Mariana Zavala for four years, as per The Pinnacle Gazette.

More about Daniel Bisogno’s personal life in wake of his demise

Daniel Bisogno was married to his first wife Mariana Zavala from 1998 to 2002. Later, he tied the knot with Cristina Riva Palacio in 2014 and they remained together until their divorce in 2019. The former pair shares one child, an 8-year-old daughter, Michaela.

Ad

According to Mundo Now, Bisogno had an alleged boyfriend named Jesus Castillo and they had been in a relationship for a couple of years until his demise. They had a 24 year age gap, as per the outlet.

While they kept a low profile, they were occasionally spotted in public together. In recent times, Jesus Castillo featured on Daniel Bisogno’s social media accounts in group photographs. However, the latter didn’t introduce him as his partner.

Ad

Ad

Jesus was reportedly a law student at Autonomous University of Mexico, as per Formula Radio. He met Bisogno at a nightclub named Baby. Castillo was seemingly part of the influencer trio, Los Jonas Vlogguer.

Daniel Bisogno suffered from multiple medical issues over the years

Deadline reported that in mid-2023, Daniel Bisogno was hospitalized with several health concerns including esophageal varicose veins, a fissure in the rectum, and COVID-19, according to Yahoo!

Ad

After a brief hiatus, the TV presenter resumed work in early 2024. However, he soon returned to the hospital with a pulmonary infection. Ventaneando's Instagarm post on February 21, 2025, revealed that the host underwent a liver transplant procedure in September last year.

That same month he suffered an infection and later in November had another medical crisis at TV Azteca’’s parking garage – both of which rendered him unavailable for work. Deadline further reported that Ventaneando leader Pati Chapoy confirmed the same.

Ad

Ad

In January 2025, Daniel was supposed to appear for the show’s anniversary, as per co-host Pedro Solo. However, Bisogno called from the hospital and joined the show virtually.

“These 29 years have been wonderful in life. The best thing is a life that has given me everything, both good and bad, and everything has been a great experience for the most part. Absolute happiness. I love you with all my heart,” he shared over call.

Ad

Earlier this week, Daniel Bisogno succumbed to complications from his last year’s liver transplant while awaiting another liver and kidney transplant, as reported by Hola! He was admitted to the intensive care for the last couple of days.

Born on May 19, 1973, Bisogno was not only known as the co-host of Ventaneando that he joined in 1997 but also as the star of the movies, Ya Nunca Más and El Más Valiente Del Mundo, among others. He was also part of the musical, Lagunilla, Mi Barrio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback