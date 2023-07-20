Popeyes new Girl Dinner line-up: Varieties, availability, and all you need to know

Popeyes is an international chain of restaurants that sells fried chicken and other fast food items. Its headquarter is in Miami, and it was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1972. The restaurant recently drew attention for introducing a new menu item called the "Girl Dinner."

As part of the menu, customers can order their own customized version of the restaurant’s side items in order to design their ideal comfort food. This deal was introduced on Wednesday, July 19. Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Cajun fries, Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, and three more items make up this entire menu.

Popeyes’ New Girl menu includes Regular Red Beans & Rice, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, and more

These items can be customised (Image via Popeyes)

According to several media reports, the fast food brand is keeping an eye on social media trends these days and has added this new item in response to a TikTok dinner trend that is gaining traction lately. Explaining the nature of the offer, the officials stated that:

"In response to the recent TikTok dinner trend, featuring unique comfort meals, Popeyes unveils its own version of the “Girl Dinner.” Today, guests can enjoy Popeyes' take on this trend with Southern dishes ranging from Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Coleslaw, and beloved Cajun Fries, all offered on the new “Girl Dinner” menu."

They further stated:

“With the intention to offer a delicious variety of flavors to “Girl Dinner” enthusiasts, Popeyes designed its “Girl Dinner” menu to offer guests options packed with robust Cajun flavors that are made with the same slow, time-honored, homemade traditions of Southern cooking that the brand started in 1972.”

This entire menu comes with six different items, which are:

Regular Homestyle Mac & Cheese: This dish includes regular homestyle Mac & Cheese that has been baked until it turns golden brown. According to the official website of the brand, it is created with real butter and cream and contains 280 Cal.

Regular Cajun Fries: These are a pack of crisp, seasoned fries that have 270 calories.

Mashed potatoes: This item contains creamy mashed potatoes covered in Louisiana Cajun Gravy. It has 110 calories in total.

Regular Red Beans & Rice: This item features seasoned rice and smooth red beans, and has 250 calories.

Regular Coleslaw: This item comes with a coleslaw made of crunchy, sour cabbage, and carrots, and the dish contains 140 calories.

A la carte biscuits: This is just a warm buttermilk biscuit from the a la carte menu that has 210 calories.

More about the fast food restaurant

Popeyes is a very famous fast food chain of restaurants (Image via Getty Images)

The brand has 3,705 restaurants and functions in more than 46 states. It also has its branch in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 30 other countries as of 2021. In January 2022, the company opened its first restaurant in Bengaluru, India, marking the company's entry into the country. Twelve more locations quickly opened all over the country.

The restaurant offers delicious side items including red beans and rice, Cajun fries, mashed potatoes with Cajun-style sauce, Cajun rice, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, and coleslaw, along with its mild and spicy chicken dishes. Apart from chicken items, it also offers seafood entrees including prawns and catfish.