National Hot Dog Day 2023: Deals, restaurants, and other details explored

National Hot Dog Day is celebrated on the third Wednesday of July, which happens to be July 19 this year. The special day is celebrated every year and it honors one of the nation's favorite summertime snacks. On July 19, 2023, individuals can enjoy delicious hot dogs from some of their favorite brands at affordable rates.

A number of brands are offering discounts and promotional offers on National Hot Dog Day. Some restaurants are also giving customers hot dogs for free on this special day. Fast food joints across the nation including Dog Haus, Portillo's, and more are gearing up to provide celebratory Hot Dog Day offers to their customers.

Dog Haus, Portillo's, and more brands celebrate National Hot Dog Day with exciting offers

1) Dog Haus

Dog Haus is popular for its burgers, chicken, sausages, and hot dogs. The chain is offering customers free hot dogs on Wednesday, July 19, in honor of National Hot Dog Day. Customers can take advantage of the promotion by simply texting "FREE DOG" to 833.440.1110. In return, they will receive a mobile coupon, which can be used exclusively for dine-in purchases.

It is important to note that the offer is valid only until supplies last.

2) SONIC

SONIC is a fast-food restaurant that primarily serves burgers and fries, along with hot dogs and shakes. On Wednesday, SONIC will charge just $1.29 for its premium beef chili cheese coney dogs.

Customers must place their orders using the SONIC app to avail this exciting offer.

3) Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous @originalnathans 🌭



On Wednesday, July 19th, grab a hot dog for only 5 cents (the original Nathan's 1916 price) from 11 am to 1 pm!



Only at participating Nathan's Famous locations. Limit of 2 dogs per per customer.



#hotdog #nationalhotdogday pic.twitter.com/QB4gDm7bjd Tomorrow is the biggest day of the yearOn Wednesday, July 19th, grab a hot dog for only 5 cents (the original Nathan's 1916 price) from 11 am to 1 pm!Only at participating Nathan's Famous locations. Limit of 2 dogs per per customer.

Nathan's Famous, founded in 1916, is popular for its hot dogs. In honor of the occasion, the outlet will sell its hot dogs at only five cents each at participating restaurants. Customers can avail of the offer on Wednesday from 11 am to 1 pm local time.

However, it is important to note that there is a restriction of two hot dogs per order.

4) Coleman Natural Foods

Coleman Natural Foods sells organic meat, poultry, and prepared dishes such as beef hot dogs, beef ribs, and chicken sausage. For the entire month of July, Coleman Natural Foods is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on hot dogs to commemorate the special day.

Customers must use the code "HOTDOG" on the company's website to access the offer.

5) Portillo's

Portillo's is providing customers exciting deals to celebrate the day (Image via Twitter/@portilloshotdog)

Portillo's specializes in Chicago-style hot dogs. The brand is also known for its Italian beef, burgers, and salads. On Wednesday, the restaurant will offer customers free delivery on orders worth $10 and more.

However, customers must place the order on Portillo's website or app in order to take advantage of the deal. The offer is valid until July 28, 2023.

6) True Story Foods

True Story Foods is offering a Backyard BBQ Giveaway to its consumers. They must make a purchase between July 19 and July 26 in order to take advantage of the promotion. They will also receive free shipping. Sausages, hot dogs, pork, and a portable grill are all part of the $400 prize package.

However, the only catch is that customers who purchase the organic uncured grass-fed beef hot dogs from the restaurant's website are the only ones who can take advantage of this promotion.

7) Love's Travel Stops

Hot dogs and other foods from the roller grill are complimentary on the menu of Love's Travel Stops. Also, there is a redeemable voucher that is available for customers on Wednesday, July 19, from 12:01 am to 11:59 am on the restaurant's app. They can utilize the voucher to take advantage of the offer at the participating restaurants across the nation.

To apply for the deal, they have to make an account on the company's website or app, go to the "Deals" section, touch the button, and then scan the mobile bar code at the register section of the restaurant.

8) 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is providing the customers with amazing deals to celebrate the day (Image via 7-Eleven)

7-Eleven, the famous hotdog and burger joint is now offering the Big Bite Hot Dog for a nominal price of $1 on Wednesday, July 19, to celebrate the National Hot Dog Day. Moreover, the customers can also add free toppings like melted nacho cheese, chili, and more.

However, the downside to the offer is that it’s only available for the members of the 7Rewards.

What is National Hot Dog Day?

National Hot Dog day is celebrated on the third Wednesday of July (Image via Getty Images)

The third Wednesday in July is designated as National Hot Dog Day each year. The date is July 19 this time. The famous item called the hotdog, a favorite summertime meal eaten on a bun, is honored on this special day.

According to council president Eric Mittenthal, National Hot Dog Day was previously observed in July when the council and North American Meat Institute hosted their hot dog lunch in Washington, D.C. for lawmakers and congressional staff.