SONIC Drive-In new celebrity drink remixes: Varieties, availability, and all you need to know

This summer, SONIC Drive-In is collaborating with some of the biggest musicians to highlight their popular drinks in remixed form. The company has revealed its new drinks that they have customized with Kelsea Ballerini, JP Saxe, Metro Boomin, and Lainey Wilson. It is offering many different drink combinations.

This is being done so that fans can drink like their favorite stars or be inspired to create their own, as they can also customize their drink choices. The offer, which began on July 17, is available only at selected Drive-Ins across the country. Moreover, this offer is going to stay.

Addressing this, the chief marketing officer of the company, Lori Abou Habib, said:

“Our connection to music runs deep, and we are always looking for ways to authentically incorporate music into what we do. Whether they’re jamming in the car at the drive-in or at a music festival, we know music is a huge part of our fans’ lives.

"Now, we're partnering with these talented artists to showcase their favorite ways to customize their drinks at Sonic. Just as their genres offer music for every fan, there’s a drink to satisfy every craving,” he added.

SONIC Drive-In has introduced four different mixes and flavors

The stars who collaborated with the brand are Kelsea Ballerini, JP Saxe, Metro Boomin, and Lainey Wilson (Image via SONIC)

The brand's well-known cranberry and sugar-free mango flavors, as well as actual fruits such as cherries and lemons and candies like nerds, are all included in the beverage choice.

The highlighted drink remixes created by the company and the artists are:

A mix of ocean water with blue raspberry and lime by Kelsea Ballerini

Mango Slush with nerds candy by JP Saxe

Lemonade, strawberries, and vanilla - all three mixed into a single drink by Metro Boomin

Sprite Zero blended with strawberries and sugar-free peach by Lainey Wilson.

To avail of the offer, customers can either visit one of the participating stores, order online, or use the app to create their own drink remix.

Talking about the offer, Kelsea Ballerini, the celebrated country music performer, said:

“I have so many summertime memories from my teen years until now that involve SONIC. From going with friends after games to grabbing something to sip on the way to soundcheck. My go to has always been Ocean Water, and when you remix it with blue raspberry and real limes…it’s a vacation in a cup.”

Metro Boomin, a producer, DJ, and performer with a diamond certification, said that the fast-food restaurant brings back memories from his childhood.

“SONIC brings back memories from my childhood. Growing up it was one of my go-to spots to grab a quick bite with my family,” said Metro Boomin.

“Now whether I’m home or on tour, or just looking for a moment of nostalgia, I hit a local SONIC. You can’t beat a Lemonade with vanilla and real strawberries, especially in this summer heat!” he added.

The American fast food chain is owned by Inspire Brands. Troy N. Smith Sr. founded the company, which was initially known as the Top Hat Drive-In brand. This store in Shawnee, Oklahoma, later came to be known as SONIC.

It is mostly known for its slushies and drinks, including the strawberry shortcake snowball slush float, the new red bull summer edition slush, and Aloha slushes. It is also well known for its burgers, sandwiches, fried chicken, onion rings, hotdogs, and hamburgers.