Taco John Queso Fried Chicken Tacos: ingredients, price, deals, and all you need to know

With the introduction of new Queso Fried Chicken Tacos, Taco John's ups the cheesy factor of their fried chicken to a whole new level.

The brand-new Queso Fried Chicken Taco is made out of crispy, all-white fresh chicken tenders, all-natural Cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, and the company's famous Queso Blanco, which is prepared with three kinds of cheese, red peppers, jalapenos, and smokey hatch chiles.

Below are the Queso Fried Chicken Taco nutrition facts:

350 calories

17 grams of fat

6 grams of saturated fat

960 milligrams of sodium

33 grams of carbs

2 grams of sugar

18 grams of protein

The Mexican fast food company is promoting the new item as part of a 2-for $6 Queso Fried Chicken Tacos deal, where you can purchase two Queso Fried Chicken Tacos for just $6. This was done to mark the launch of the new product.

Queso Fried Chicken Tacos are available a la carte, in a combo with two tacos, a side of Potato Olés, and a fountain beverage, or separately. Through April 26, 2023, you may find Queso Fried Chicken Tacos at participating Taco John's restaurants all around the country.

Taco John's reintroduced Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos in February 2023

Wild-caught Alaska Flounder, shredded lettuce, freshly produced pico de gallo, and tangy Chipotle Lime sauce are all included in each taco, which is served in a warm wheat tortilla.

Taco John's is selling two Wild, Natural, and Sustainable Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos for $6.50 to mark their comeback.

Simply order a pair of fish tacos in-store, at the drive-thru, or through the company's mobile app to benefit from the 2 for $6.50 offer. Through April 9, 2023, you may find Taco John's Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos at participating restaurants across the country.

Taco John's expands its Value Menu with the addition of Nacho Crunch Beef and Nacho Crunch Chicken Burritos

John's Value Menu. Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito and Nacho Crunch Chicken Burrito are two new additions to Taco John's Valuest Menu. For a brief period of time, participating locations across the country will offer both new value burritos on the Taco John's ValuEST Menu.

On January 30, 2023, these burritos were added to the ValuEST Menu list. Several patrons praised the restaurant business on social media for its brand-new menu offerings.

Brief on Taco John's

Ever since the chain's first taco stand opened, it has been all about providing customers with top-notch flavors. In the Midwest,

Taco John's restaurants started to proliferate, and they ultimately added drive-thrus and inside seating. Strong originals like Potato Olés, Beef and Potato Burritos, and their holiday special, Nachos Navidad, are now part of their extended menu.

Currently, Taco John's operates and franchisees in about 400 locations throughout 23 states, making it one of the biggest Mexican quick-service restaurant chains in the country.

