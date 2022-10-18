"Cinnamon dumped in Cranberry juice": Mountain Dew Fruit Quake flavor review leaves internet uncertain 

Mountain Dew has released a new holiday flavor called Fruit Quake. The new fruitcake-flavored drink has been spotted on some shelves in time for the holidays, with an official release date set for November.

The drink was found by Instagram user @bajabosskyle, in a Shop N Save store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Mountain Dew enthusiast described the taste of the drink as "cinnamon dumped in cranberry juice." He rated the drink a zero out of 10 and compared it to last year's launch of Gingerbread Snap'd.

Mountain Dew's new holiday drink sends internet into a meltdown

In April 2022, PepsiCo, Mountain Dew's parent company, filed a trademark for the drink titled "MTN DEW FRUIT QUAKE." The tagline for the drink is:

"DEW it with a blast of artificial fruitcake flavor."

The drink will be sold in 12-packs of 20-ounce bottles in the United States for a limited time beginning in November. It is expected to be available until December 31, 2022, after which it will be replaced by a candy cane-flavored drink called Cobra Cane.

While most internet reviews are negative about the flavor, there are some positive ones as well. Instagram user @bajabosskyle described the flavor as "what Michael's craft store smells like," alluding to the popular craft chain store's strong "holiday" odor. This usually includes a slew of strong scents like cinnamon, pumpkin, star anise, and sugar.

People's reactions to @bajabosskyle's description of the flavor as a cinnamon-cranberry combination ranged from 'yikes!' to 'gross.' They even stated that they preferred the previous holiday launch, Gingerbread Snap'd, despite the drink receiving negative feedback at the time of launch.

One Reddit user, DeathMetalDaveGrohl, urged his readers not to waste their money buying this product, as it is a "waste."

While many comments have been skewed negatively, some Instagrammers are excited for the new launch. Since they like Snap'd, some expect this new flavor to also exceed expectations. Some want to buy the drink just because it is Mountain Dew.

Users also expressed a preference for Mountain Dew's Halloween products over their Thanksgiving and Christmas offerings. "Let's take something gross and make it worse," @Vonzi84 suggested. The new drink has been compared to "melted Thanksgiving candles," "garbage," and even "infected excrement" by some Instagram and Reddit users.

