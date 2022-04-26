Where to buy Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot? Everything to know about the unexpected sweet and spicy combo

Mountain Dew is here to make summer spicier with its sweet cold drink. The brand has taken inspiration from another staple that lines shelves in shops, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, to come up with a sweet and spicy combination called Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot.

The new flavor will be re-released at a one time event in Hell, Michigan, which has made the new combo its official drink. The event is all set to take place on April 30, for one night only and is called “To Hell with MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT.” All the fans of the sweet fizzy drink are invited to the free event at these coordinates: 42.4338° N, 83.9845°.

The event will feature more snacks to take the spice up a notch and other fun activities until midnight.

Where can you taste the new Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot?

“To Hell with MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT” event will also feature music from Jersey’s DJ Pauly D along with a grill where chef and Rapper Action Bronson will be serving a specially curated menu to go with the fiery drink. Among other activities, there will be an 18-hole putt-putt course and a Sparky Saloon that will serve a new flavor-inspired mixology for guests above 21 years of age.

While this event, in the most appropriate Hell, Michigan, sounds like the perfect place to try the new flavor. If you’re not able to attend the event in person, you can buy the drink in grocery stores near you. To find the nearest store selling the hot new flavor, people can use the store locator on the cold drink company's website.

Initially released online for just one day in August 2021, the flavor has made a smashing return to the markets this year with a tinge of a lime flavor.

Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer of Mountain Dew, said:

"When we launched MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT online last year in limited supply, the product sold out in less than an hour. Now, we're excited to bring it back to our loyal fans by making it available at retailers nationwide and celebrate as the official drink of Hell, Michigan."

The new flavor is available in 12 oz. cans and 20 oz. bottles designed in red and yellow fireballs and flames. If you are someone interested in getting your hands on the spicy new flavor, we suggest that you hurry because the Mountain Dew website states that the new combination is available for “limited time only.”

