New Baja Blast Flavours: Mountain Dew launches new drinks and giveaways for summer

This summer, Mountain Dew is bringing back its Baja Blast on popular demand. The famous Baja Blast will come along with a sugar-free variant and a few new flavours. Earlier, available only at Taco Bell outlets, the drink and all its variants will now be available at grocery and convenience stores.

Sharing this news on Tuesday, June 7, Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo Energy General Manager and CMO said:

"BAJA BLAST is the ultimate summer vibe, and we wanted this year's celebration to be bigger than ever, we know MTN DEW fans love BAJA BLAST and love energy drinks. This summer, for a limited time, fans can get the flavor they love, now with the added benefits of energy to get after whatever their day throws at them. There is a BAJA BLAST for everyone, and I think fans should try them all—the only challenge will be choosing a favorite!"

Summer of Baja Blast: All new flavours

Mtn Dew Baja Blast Variants (Image via @PepsiCo/Twitter)

First launched in 2004, the return of Mountain Dew’s Baja is now confirmed. With its pre-existing original flavour and sugar-free variant, the company is all set to bring back the popular drink with a few more flavours.

The original Baja Blast is a well-liked drink, which tastes like Mountain Dew mixed with tropical lime. But now the company is all set to introduce more flavours. The two new flavours are Baja Mango Gem and Baja Gold. The Mango Gem variant is a tropical mango flavour, while the Baja Gold is all about pineapple.

Mountain Dew has some news for all Mtn Dew Energy Drink fans as well. The new Baja will also come as an energy drink variant, which has the benefits of citicoline and caffeine, which will provide a jolt of energy and help with mental clarity, with zero added sugar.

Apart from these, the brand is all set to launch a new and never-released flavour this summer: Baja Blast Deep Dive. The good news is that it comes with a surprise element and a cash prize worth thousands of dollars.

The ‘deep dive’ surprise

Mtn Dew does not just come with new flavours this summer, but to make the summer most exciting, they have come up with a never-released flavour which cannot be bought but can only be won!! The new Baja Beverage Deep Down is a part of the Lost Treasures of Baja Island campaign.

Mtn Dew's Lost Treasure of Baja Island Program (Image via @MountainDew/Twitter)

The winners can win daily prizes of $1000, and the sweepstakes offer 19,000 people the opportunity to win and taste the all-new flavour. This means that only 19,000 deep dive flavour cans are available.

The contest begins on June 13.

The brand has given a super interesting take to this campaign. To participate, you will have to enter the under the cap code from the new Baja flavours. Pat O'Toole, CMO, Mtn Dew, announced this by saying:

“An unreleased Baja flavour to kick off the summer? I think that's a surprise Dew Nation will be ready for and will want to get their hands on. I hope they'll enjoy Baja Deep Dive as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Mtn Dew & the relaunch of drinks

Mountain Dew is relaunches Typhoon flavor (Image via PepsiCo)

Mtn Dew has recently been all about relaunching its drinks, which were super popular and loved by fans. At the end of May 2022, the brand announced the relaunch of its hit flavour “Typhoon.” The company announced that the famous dew variant, which has a tropical fruit punch twist, will be available exclusively in the Dew online store. This means that Typhoon will not be available in physical stores. Moreover, this is not the first time that the brand is doing something like this. Earlier too, releases like Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot and Dew's first birthday cake-flavored soda were online exclusives.

The great news here is that the summer selection of the Mtn Dew Baja Blast flavours and the energy Baja drink will be available at all the major retailers and convenience stores nationwide, however, for a limited time only!

