Mountain Dew brings back Typhoon: Where to buy, release date, and everything to know about the flavor available only for DEW Nation members

Long-term Mountain Dew fans are in for an absolute treat as the brand announces the relaunch of the "throwback flavor" Typhoon. The citrus soda brand has reached very far back in its back catalogue for its new vault release, teleporting Dewheads back to 2008, when Typhoon was first released into the market as part of their 'Dewmocracy' rollout.

The tropical fruit punch twist on its regular citrus flavor was brought 'Back by Popular DEWmand' in Mountain Dew's 2011 summer campaign. However, the drink was taken off the shelves after its brief stay, never to be seen again despite being "highly requested." That is, until now. Pepsi has announced that Typhoon will be available exclusively on Mountain Dew's online Dew Store starting June 1, 2022.

How to avail the limited-edition Mountain Dew Typhoon

Become a DEW Nation HQ member today to access the flavor drop: We’re forecasting a highly refreshing MTN DEW TYPHOON on June 1st.Become a DEW Nation HQ member today to access the flavor drop: dewnationhq.mountaindew.com We’re forecasting a highly refreshing MTN DEW TYPHOON on June 1st. Become a DEW Nation HQ member today to access the flavor drop: dewnationhq.mountaindew.com https://t.co/HXGc3HBYzp

Mountain Dew isn't just throwing around the words "highly requested" in reference to Typhoon, as evidenced by several tweets over the years documenting fans' request for the revival of this beloved flavor. Its special "fan-favorite" status is also acknowledged by the brand in that they've made it incredibly hard for fans to get their hands on this limited-edition product.

For starters, Typhoon will not be retailing in physical stores like the other flavors. Following in the footsteps of Mountain Dew's other recent releases like Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot and Dew's first birthday-cake-flavored soda, Typhoon will also be available for purchase only on the brand's exclusive online Dew HQ store.

Interested buyers will need to fulfill another condition to become eligible to purchase Typhoon — they will need to be a member of Dew HQ. Those who are not members of the Dew Nation need not worry since one can sign up to the members-only rewards program easily, for free.

The official description of Mtn Dew Typhoon on the Dew Store reads:

"The throwback flavor strikes again — MTN DEW TYPHOON is back. A storm of refreshing fruity punch on your taste buds. Enjoy this exclusive DEW while supplies last. Check back on 5/26 to see if you're in our delivery coverage!"

The exclusive soda is set to stir up a storm once again on June 1 as thousands of die-hard fans battle it out to lay their claim on the limited-time supplies available on the Dew store. In the re-release, Typhoon is only being sold as a 6-pack of 16-ounce cans (no individual can orders), retailing for $12.00. The online store also places a limit of two 6-pack cases per order.

Rumors about the re-launch of the coveted Mtn Dew Typhoon had already been brewing for a few weeks on the Mountain Dew subreddit. This wasn't the first time that leaks related to the throwback flavor's return had surfaced. The hype only escalated when some fans stumbled across an announcement that teased that "a flavor is coming back."

Heavy hints throwing around the word "storm" seemed like a dead giveaway, alluding to the mystery flavor being Typhoon. Dewheads' sleuthing came to fruition only a few days later when their ardent prayers for the drink's comeback were answered after over a decade of deprivation.

