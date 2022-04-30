Diet Snapple to be rebranded as Snapple Zero Sugar: Beverage company repackages 6 drinks with new names 

Snapple has been on the market since its launch in 1972. The brand is popular for selling a variety of flavored drinks and adding random-interesting facts under its bottle caps. However, fans of the drink might see it in new packaging the next time they visit the supermarket to pick up a bottle.

While the drink and its content remain the same, "Diet Snapple" will now be sold as "Zero Sugar Snapple."

The reason behind Snapple changing its branding

The brand has been into a few controversies in the past, but the rebranding has nothing to do with any of that. The reason for the change is due to a shift in food trends.

Diet was a major part of health-related trends during 2000 and 2010s. Zero figures, flat tummies and sharp collar bones were the fantasy body goals for numerous women. But over time, the internet has shifted from that notion and turned towards body positivity. Eating healthier has replaced dieting, in fact dieting is now seen in a negative light, indicating someone who is not happy with their body.

Professor of nutrition and psychiatry Susan Roberts explained why dieting has lost its charm in an NPR show in 2016. She said:

"Dieting is not a fashionable word these days. [Consumers] equate the word diet with deprivation, and they know deprivation doesn't work."

Instead of limiting their food consumption, consumers now like to avoid ingredients like oil, sugar, etc that might contribute towards weight gain and related issues.

Considering all of the aforementioned reasons, Snapple decided to rename six of its beverages. The six flavors affected by this change are:

Zero Sugar Peach Tea

Zero Sugar Lemon Tea

Zero Sugar Raspberry Tea

Zero Sugar Half n' Half Lemonade Iced Tea

Zero Sugar Takes 2 to Mango Tea

Zero Sugar Trop-A-Rocka Tea

The taste and content of all these drinks will remain the same except for the outer packaging that will lose the title "diet." The company has also added the Kiwi Strawberry flavor to its zero sugar range. The drink received a rating of 4.4 on a total of 5, with positive reviews on the company's website.

Katie Webb, vice president of brand marketing for Keurig Dr Pepper shared:

"The past few years, we have seen a major shift from diet culture in beverages, and the tea consumer is no different. The decision to reposition Diet to Zero Sugar was a choice made to deliver on our consumer's needs."

Snapple is owned by the beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper. The company was initially called Unadulterated Food Products, but was later changed to match its product. The company became famous for selling carbonated apple juice and added iced tea to its menu in 1987. It made around $1.08 billion U.S. between 2011 and 2017.

Edited by Somava