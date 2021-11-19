‘Prayers for the Stolen’ review: Fascinating even if slightly contrived

One thing to be grateful for in your life is that there is always somebody who has it worse than you. Netflix has dropped a new indie film on their platform titled Prayers For The Stolen.

It revolves around a young girl named Ana growing up with her friends while trying to avoid human trafficking in Mexico.

The film plays like a poem. It follows how Ana grows from a young little girl to a teenager taking more responsibility in her life and facing adversity.

Film Tucson @FilmTucson This Thursday, November 18th, don’t miss the screening of PRAYERS FOR THE STOLEN / NOCHE DE FUEGO at the Fox Tucson Theatre at 7PM part of the Cinema Tucsón series.



Let’s go over where this film flies and where it falls.

Where Prayers For The Stolen flies and fumbles

Prayers For The Stolen is a beautiful portrait of Mexico’s narcotics landscape

Ana cooking (Image via The Match Factory)

Something important to realize is that the film portrays a setting in Mexico rife with drugs and human trafficking. It works by minimizing the narrative and trimming off any unnecessary fat, making for a more straightforward film.

The old saying goes, “write what you know.” Director Tatiana Huezo writes a vivid portrayal of day-to-day life in Mexico through the eyes of a child.

The film is somewhat standard

Ana and her friend playing a game (Image via The Match Factory)

Given that the film is beautifully shot, that doesn’t mean it’s without mistakes. It suffers from a predictable feeling that seems to undercut its narrative. At the same time, the element of surprise is almost non-existent.

Much of the film is a standard coming-of-age story that follows the basic formula even with différent characters and settings. It’s hard to make a movie and have it stand out from others, and Prayers For The Stolen tries hard on originality but comes up somewhat short.

The movie has heart to make up for any errors

Ana goes through a lot in the film (Image via The Match Factory)

Nevertheless, the film has the heart to carry it through any slumps in doing anything new. The viewer has a sense of enlightenment after watching the movie and understanding the lives of people less fortunate than them.

Looking through the lens of an impoverished child whose father is nowhere to be seen and whose mother remains heartbroken is sure to stir a few tears. What’s even better about the film is that the emotion is never forced and comes naturally to the viewer.

Usually, originality is a must-have for a film. Prayers For The Stolen is able to get away with it by the skin of its teeth.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

