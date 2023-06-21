"Praying": Doubling Down with the Derricos fans are concerned about GG's health

Episode 4 of Doubling Down with the Derricos season 4 aired on TLC this Tuesday, June 20, at 10 pm ET. GG told her son Deon bad news in this episode, shocking fans. She revealed that her cancerous tumor had grown in size. This was shocking because, after April, the tumor size had decreased when she was taking alternative medicine.

In GG's July CAT scan, the doctor revealed that the tumor had grown, meaning she needed to take the traditional chemotherapy path. She was worried about the same and refused to do it initially as she had already faced the painful treatment once in 2014.

She confessed that chemo was rough on her at the time and that even breathing was tough for her. Deon was worried for his mother but hoped the chemo would handle the aggressive cancer and save his mother. Doubling Down with the Derricos fans felt bad for GG and prayed for her better health.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans want the best for GG

This is the second time that GG is battling cancer. She was once diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and then in 2022, which was concerning for the whole family. Now, GG needed three to four rounds of chemo to fight the battle against cancer.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans were upset to learn that GG's tumor had grown and hoped she would get better soon.

Case @ca21410 #TheDerricos @DEONDERRICO come on GG you can do this!!! I have faith the chemo will work @DEONDERRICO come on GG you can do this!!! I have faith the chemo will work 😊 #TheDerricos

What happened on Doubling Down with the Derricos episode 4?

TLC's description of the episode, titled Bad Mama Jama, reads:

"With a Detroit trip on the horizon, Deon feels determined to lose some weight; GG goes on her long-awaited date; when Dawsyn gets an evaluation, the Derricos are faced with a difficult decision; GG learns the latest CAT scan results."

GG and Deon told the family about Amani and how they were soon going to Detroit to meet their new cousin. GG also said she will celebrate her 73rd birthday in the state. Even though the kids did not remember Chris, they were excited to meet Amani.

GG said that she liked a man she had met online, and he might join them in Detroit. She did not want to tell anyone about the same, but after Deon discovered the truth, he told the news to everyone. The man is in his 60s, so GG joked about being a cougar.

Dawsyn's teacher said she could skip a class in school, given her strong academic performance. This worried Deon and Karen as Dawsyn is one of the triplets, and they have never been apart. They finally decided not to let this happen and kept them in the same class.

Doubling Down with the Derricos airs on TLC every Tuesday at 10 pm ET.

