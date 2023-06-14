"Such great news": Doubling Down with the Derricos fans cheer as DNA test confirms that Amani is Chris' son

Doubling Down with the Derricos episode 3, which aired on TLC on Tuesday, June 13, was special as a DNA test confirmed that Amani is Chris' son. Chris passed away in January 2020 without ever knowing that he even had a son. Later on, Amani's mother told Amani the truth and he immediately contacted Chris' younger brother Deon. The family hoped for a positive result as they had already lost one son.

When the test results showed that the probability of Chris being Amani's father was more than 75%, everyone got emotional. The Derricos said that they finally got the closure they wanted for years and Deon assured Amani that he was going to be a role model for him, just like Chris would have been.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans cheered as GG finally got her grandson and congratulated the entire family.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans congratulate the family

Deon had been previously skipping the phone calls made by Amani, as he felt that it could be a scam. He felt guilty later for missing the phone calls and was worried about how GG would react if it all turned out to be a lie.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans were happy that GG, who has been alone for a long period and is being treated for lung cancer, finally had a grandson from Chris.

What happened on Doubling Down with the Derricos in episode 3?

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"As Karen stresses over her upcoming business launch, Darian struggles with her own issues over her skin condition; Deon attempts to teach the five little ones to ride bikes at one time; GG and Deon learn the results of the DNA test."

Deon taught the younger kids how to ride a bike safely after they confessed that they were jealous of the elder siblings. Karen took the help of her children to organize a kids' fashion show, as a part of her new line for her clothing brand.

Darian was concerned about her eczema, but Karen helped her boost her confidence. GG also told her that she has a beautiful body and she shouldn't feel upset about her appearance.

TLC airs new episodes of Doubling Down with the Derricos every Tuesday at 10 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on TLC Go and Discovery + one day after the television premiere.

