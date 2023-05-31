"Get you a man lady!": Doubling Down With the Derricos fans excited to see GG get into the dating world again

Season 4 of Doubling Down With the Derricos premiered on TLC on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and fans were very excited to get some good news regarding their favorite cast member GG, who is the mother of Deon Derrico. GG announced that her lung cancer tumor was shrinking after she started to take a different type of treatment rather than chemotherapy.

Deon also encouraged her mother to start dating again. After Deon's brother's death, he is GG's only remaining child and wanted to see her get some companionship. Deon felt guilty whenever he was not around his mother, which is a lot of the time, given that he is raising 14 kids with Karen.

GG was initially skeptical of the same as she had tried online dating 10-15 years ago, but the other guy was constantly lying to her. She was also worried about what kind of a partner she would have and if he would turn her into a s*x slave. Deon told her that times had changed and many people had successful marriages after meeting online.

GG thought about it and finally decided to go ahead. She took her granddaughter Darian's help to set up an online profile and even joked about being open to having a relationship just for s*x.

Doubling Down With the Derricos fans felt that GG deserved a nice partner and hoped that online dating was a success for her.

GG was married to Eddie Derrico for 10 years before the couple split up in 1984. She did not marry anyone else after that and Doubling Down With the Derricos fans hoped that she could now find herself a nice match.

GG was seen making very funny faces for her dating profile and mentioned that she wanted a man who was handsome and funny.

Karen Derrico @karenederrico 🏾 🏾#thederricos GG over here with the online dating 🤣 GG over here with the online dating 🤣🙌🏾🙌🏾#thederricos

BlahBlahBlah @3couches Doesn’t matter if you met him online or in line they all lie take a chance GG it’s a few good guys out there #TheDerricos Doesn’t matter if you met him online or in line they all lie take a chance GG it’s a few good guys out there #TheDerricos

GG was previously diagnosed with lung cancer

GG had revealed in the last season that she had lung cancer and had to go through chemotherapy. However, she did not take it and instead opted for a natural treatment that helped her decrease the size of the tumor. She also said that she was not feeling nauseous and did not have any pain because of the same, adding that she did not even lose her hair in the treatment.

Deon mentioned that he appreciated the time they spent together while going to the treatment centre. He also mentioned how he felt guilty for spending way too much time with the kids and not with his own mother.

New episodes of Doubling Down With the Derricos will air on TLC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on TLC Go and Discovery +.

