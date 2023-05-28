Doubling Down with the Derricos season 4 cast list: Meet the Derricos and their 14 children

Doubling Down with the Derricos is set to return with the big Derrico family in season 4. The TLC show revolves around the Derrico family which consists of two adults and fourteen children. They welcomed the kids in four sets of multiple children and are set to feature the big family in season 4.

IMDb reads about the upcoming season:

"In the new season of the Las Vegas family’s reality show, Karen and Deon face fresh challenges when raising their 14 kids, including multiple sets of multiples. They’ve outgrown their current home, but finding a new place that will comfortably fit a family of 16 is no easy task. To make matters worse, the cramped situation in their home is exacerbating Deon’s Ocd."

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30, at 10 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Doubling Down with the Derricos on TLC.

Meet the Derrico family from Doubling Down with the Derricos season 4

The Derrico family consists of two parents and their multiple offsprings. Deon and Karen have been married since 2002 and live in Las Vegas with their 14 children.

Deon Derrico

Deon Derrico was born on September 16, 1983 and raised in Detroit, Michigan. He was a student at Cooley High School and studied drama before landing a lead role in Not Another Gospel Play.

The Doubling Down with the Derricos star then worked as a hair stylist and even opened his own salon along with other small businesses in order to support his acting career.

Karen Derrico

The mother of the 14 children from TLC’s Doubling Down with the Derricos, Karen Derrico was born on February 26, 1980 in Kingstree, South Carolina. Before welcoming her children into the world, she suffered from two miscarriages. She also suffered from two more post 2020.

During season 2 of the show, Karen was rushed to the hospital after experiencing loss of control of the right side of her body, which is often a symptom of a stroke.

It was later revealed that she was suffering from untreated muscle spasms which led to temporary paralysis for which the reality star had to undergo massage therapy.

The Doubling Down with the Derricos children includes:

Darian Derrico (December 2005)

Derrick Derrico (July 2010)

Denver Derrico (October 2011)

Dallas Derrico (October 2011)

Deniko Derrico (September 2013)

Dariz Derrico (September 2013)

Deonee Derrico (September 2013)

Daician Derrico (September 2013)

Dayton Derrico (September 2013)

Diez Derrioco (May 2017)

Dior Derrico (May 2017)

Carter Derrico (May 2017)

Dawsyn Derrico (July 2019)

De’Aren Derrico (July 2019)

Dyver Derrico (July 2019)

More about the family

The Doubling Down with the Derricos cast members have previously been accused of fraud on multiple occasions, including welfare fraud, real estate fraud, and identity fraud.

In 2018, Karan was found guilty of illegally receiving food stamps and health care in between June 2011 and August 2013. Eventually, she was ordered to pay $11029 in SNAP benefits and $1826 in health care benefits.

In 2014, Deon faced 13 felony and misdemeanor charges related to real estate scam followed by forging his son's signature on documents to get student loans and several credit cards.

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30, at 10 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Doubling Down with the Derricos on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes