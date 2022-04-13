"Awwww tooo sweeet!!!!": Doubling Down with the Derricos fans are in awe over Deon's surprise wedding vows renewal proposal to Karen

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 3 Episode 8 aired tonight on TLC. The episode featured the Derrico family and other extended family members, 20 in total, going to Disneyworld.

While Deon tried to keep everything under control and planned every activity in time for the proposal, the kids and Karen got to him while trying to enjoy a carefree trip with no limitations, ignoring his itinerary.

The Doubling Down with the Derricos couple, Karen and Deon, live in Las Vegas with their 14 children: 16-year-old Darian,11-year-old Derrick, 10-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 8-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz, 4-year-olds Diez and Dior, and the youngest born, 2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver.

Fans were left in awe when they saw Deon and Karen's magical wedding at Disneyworld. The former surprised his wife with a proposal in front of their family members at Disneyworld Wishing Well.

Karen went through tough times in the past couple of days after her miscarriage. She even went to therapy to address her child-related issues with a therapist.

Hence, Deon's surprise proposal to his lady love impressed the fans. The couple got their vows renewed after 16 years of marriage.

Deon revealed on Doubling Down with the Derricos tonight that they never had a big family wedding. The couple had gotten married in a courthouse as Karen was pregnant and wanted the baby to have married parents.

The girl siblings became bridesmaids, and the boys became groomsmen. Karen said yes to a sleeveless white wedding dress with a V-shape neck cut. She arrived at the chapel in a Cinderella-like carriage.

Deon's vows were beautiful as he expressed his love for his wife. He said:

"I, Deon, choose you again."

Karen said she hoped that her boys would grow up to be just like him. She confessed:

"Nothing has been ordinary about our relationship."

There was not a single dry eye in the chapel as the couple said their I Dos. The kids started chanting:

"They did it again."

During a confessional, Karen revealed that her first reaction to the surprise proposal was:

"This is a dream come through, and to think he planned this all the way through. He does love me."

Deon's mother, GG, officiated the wedding. Thrilled by the wedding, he asked the viewers:

"How can it get any better?"

Doubling Down with the Derricos couple Deon and Karen's love story

The Doubling Down with the Derricos couple, Deon Derrico and his wife Karen, met at a nightclub in Detroit. The latter worked as a flight attendant, and her home base was Detroit. She skipped church that day to go to a club and met Deon, who 'couldn't keep his hands' off her.

Karen left her hometown of Kingstree, South Carolina, after high school and moved to Charlotte, North Carolina. Deon, ten years older than Karen, was a school bus driver back then. He was rumored to be married to a woman named Alicia Wright while living in Michigan, although no official statement was ever made about it.

Karen came from a large family, but Deon only had one brother who was away most of the time. They both wanted large families. The couple said what sealed the deal very early on was when Deon asked Karen how many kids she wanted, and she replied:

"As many as God blesses me with."

The couple married in 2005 and welcomed the first of their 14 children, Darian, in 2006.

The next episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos, the 9th of Season 3, will be released on April 19 on the TLC Channel at 10 pm. Viewers can also watch the episode on FuboTV, Philo, or Sling.

In the next episode, fans will see Karen getting concerned about Diez's head size and will visit a doctor in LA for his checkup. Diez had an elongated skull surgery last year after doctors discovered that his skull was just 65 cm long, while 80 cm is the average skull size.

Meanwhile, Deon will attempt to homeschool the kids and renovate the backyard together. GG will confess to Deon that she's having health issues and her chest feels heavy.

