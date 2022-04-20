"All 12 with papi only lol": Doubling Down with the Derricos fans react to Deon taking care of the kids by himself

Doubling Down with the Derricos aired the 9th Episode of Season 3 tonight, April 19. The episode, titled Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter Is Dad, was quite tense, with all the adults dealing with their own emergencies.

When Karen took Diez to his doctor in Los Angeles a year after his brain surgery, Deon Derrico was left home alone with 12 kids on his watch. Viewers were shocked to also learn that GG was facing health issues after her recent heart surgery.

The Doubling Down with the Derricos couple, Karen and Deon, live in Las Vegas with their 14 children: 16-year-old Darian, the eldest; Derek, 10; 9-year-old twins Dallas and Denver; 7-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz; 4-year-olds Diez and Dior; and the youngest born, 2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver. The reality show focuses on their daily lives and struggles to raise their kids.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans react as Deon tried to take care of 12 kids all by himself while handling a side project

Tonight's episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos was definitely chaotic. As the adults were busy with their own stuff, Deon took care of 12 kids on his own while also trying to clean the backyard.

Deon took on the project with enthusiasm but soon realized how tough it was. The kids made it extremely difficult for him to do any task. He made pizza and donuts for the kids for breakfast before school, but then he forgot the kid's school login ID.

When he tried to divert the kids by making them help him in the garden, they loitered around, wasting time playing in the dog pen. Deon was annoyed since he really wanted to show Karen that he could take care of the kids alone.

The kids ended up messing up the whole kitchen and even put lipstick on Deon when he was taking a nap. They told on him to their mom. Deon was eventually able to finish his backyard project with the help of his friend.

Needless to say, fans had some funny reactions to the whole ordeal.

Irish Princess (Misa) @IrishRoseMeli #TheDerricos I always usually laugh because the kids are hilarious but I'm cracking up tonight. Also never fall asleep while you're babysitting lmao 🤣 #TheDerricos I always usually laugh because the kids are hilarious but I'm cracking up tonight. Also never fall asleep while you're babysitting lmao 🤣

Other things that happened on Doubling Down with the Derricos tonight

On tonight's episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos, GG revealed that she was feeling tired and was having issues with her lungs. It was concerning given that she had recently had heart surgery.

GG accompanied the kids to a painting center along with Deon, where the young ones painted rocks to gift them to Karen. Karen was very concerned about Diez as his head had more bumpy spots, a year after his skull enlargement surgery.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans were relieved to learn that the spots on his head were simply water inside his skull and would go away within 6 months.

The next episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos, the 10th episode of Season 3, will be released on April 1 on NBC at 10 pm ET/PT. Viewers can also watch the show later on Fubo TV, Philo, or Sling. The episode will focus on Darian's 16th birthday party.

