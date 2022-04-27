"Awwww, GG": Doubling Down with the Derricos fans pray for GG's health after she is diagnosed with cancer 

Doubling Down with the Derricos aired the 10th Episode of Season 3 tonight, April 26, on TLC. The episode, titled Up-and-Coming Adult, featured Darian celebrating her 16th birthday with her family.

The mood of the Doubling Down with the Derricos episode got tense quickly as Deon and Karen heard some bad news about GG's health. The episode also showed Deon helping Derrick achieve his dream of boxing.

The Doubling Down with the Derricos couple, Karen and Deon, live in Las Vegas with their 14 children: 16-year-old Darian, the eldest; Derek, 10; 9-year-old twins Dallas and Denver; 7-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Dacian, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz; 4-year-olds Diez and Dior; and the youngest born, 2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver. The reality show focuses on their daily lives and struggles to raise their kids.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans pray for GG

On Doubling Down with the Derricos, fans received shocking news amidst Darian's birthday party. It was revealed that GG's lung cancer was back, and she was having issues because of that. Deon revealed that his 72-year-old mother went to the doctor, and it was revealed that the tumor in her lung was cancerous.

GG decided to spend some good time with her grandchildren and focus only on the positive. She went dress shopping with Darian, where she revealed her health issues to her. She enjoyed her granddaughter's birthday party.

Fans were shocked to hear the news and filled in Twitter with blessings and prayers for her.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾 Praying for GG after hearing the news about her cancer!! #TheDerricos 🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾 Praying for GG after hearing the news about her cancer!! #TheDerricos 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾

King Eniola🇯🇲 @BaddieEniola The blood of Jesus.... not GG. The blood of Jesus.. healing lord healing. #TheDerricos The blood of Jesus.... not GG. The blood of Jesus.. healing lord healing. #TheDerricos

bigfiftty🦂🦂 @e_jay1025 #TheDerricos we are not giving up on gg!! we are going to pray and send her love!! #doublingdownwiththederricos we are not giving up on gg!! we are going to pray and send her love!! #doublingdownwiththederricos #TheDerricos

loyalshaun31 @mrscp309 @TLC #TheDerricos 🏾 sending love from Louisiana Can you tell GG we love her @DEONDERRICO 🏾 sending love from Louisiana Can you tell GG we love her @DEONDERRICO @TLC #TheDerricos 🙏🏾 sending love from Louisiana

Katrina, RN @SoKattastic #thederricos Please don’t let anything happen to GG Please don’t let anything happen to GG 😩 #thederricos

What happened on Doubling Down with the Derricos tonight?

Tonight on Doubling Down with the Derricos, Karen feared that she and her family would never be able to move to South Carolina for half the year to be closer to her family due to family responsibilities.

Deon promised Karen that they would go to Carolina soon. GG later revealed that she would not be moving in with them and would be focussing on her health. Darian said that she didn't want to move to Carolina without GG.

Karen eventually decided not to move to another town at the time and focussed on taking care of the matriarch of their family.

Derrick told his father that he wanted to box. Deon was surprised because Derrick was never involved in boxing but wanted his son to do whatever he wanted.

He revealed that he used to skate in school. He permitted the 11-year-old to train with his trainer as long as he performed well in school. He started going to the gym to train for the same.

Darian celebrated her birthday with her family at an amusement family park. The Derrico family surprised her by decorating the area and cutting the cake. Darian went on a dinner with her friends to celebrate her 16th birthday. Her parents chaperoned her to dinner.

She invited her friend Dupree to dinner but Deon felt insecure about the boy being this close to her daughter.

Fans can watch the next episode of Doubling Down With the Derricos on May 3, 2022, at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC. The episode will showcase Darian re-doing her driver's permit test.

