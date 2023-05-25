Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie seemed to be enjoying a happy offseason. Well, that was until a few dramatic tweets were posted.

Recently, Kylie Kelce visited the Philadelphia Zoo with their children. While they were there, Kylie had the chance to help name a pair of sloths. The choices were "Harper & Kelce", as in Bryce Harper and Jason Kelce or "Hall & Oates", as in the iconic rock duo.

Kylie chose Hall & Oates over her husband and his teammates names.

Image credit: Jason Kelce's official IG @jason.kelce

Aware that she chose other artists over her husband, Kylie wrote:

"Yes, I did. Yes, my husband knows. No, I do not feel guilty."

Kelce, who saw the shared story, had a hilarious reaction:

"Betrayed by my own wife".

In another story, Kylie shared a snippet of their amazing day out.

Jason Kelce's wive with her kids at the Philadelphia Zoo. (Image credit: @kykelce official IG)

Kylie wrote:

"We made sure to stop by the sloth bears and congratulate momma bear."

Always active on social media, Kylie and Jason Kelce are easily one of the most popular couples in the NFL. They've been together since 2015, and the parents of two adorable baby girls.

Kylie Kelce shared Jason Kelce's iconic Tinder profile

Together for nearly a decade, the Philadelphia Eagles star and his wife met on the dating app, Tinder. While they originally were not looking for anything serious, the couple ended up making things official and getting married.

In an earlier story, Kylie shared a photo of Jason's original Tinder account. Apparently, Kylie still has his profile saved:

"Neither of us were looking for anything serious...which makes his (sarcastic) bio ironic and absolutely hilarious."

Kylie Kelce shares husband Jason's iconic Tinder profile from years ago

He sarcastic caption, however, was what stole the spotlight:

"I'm very in touch with my emotional side and love to cuddle. Not interested in a hookup. Only interested in intimante conversations and women who want babies."

Though they dated for some time, they made their relationship official through social media in 2015.

In the caption, Kylie mentioned that she was glad Jason swiped right on her.

In 2017, they expanded their family by adopting an Irish wolfhound named Winnie. Over the years, Kylie and Jason have continued to support each other. The couple got married on April 14, 2018. The ceremony was held at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia with around 170 guests in attendence.

