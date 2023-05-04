Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have been together for nearly a decade.

As one of the most popular couples in the NFL, Kelce and his wife are known to speak about their relationship from time to time. This is either through interviews or via their social media accounts.

This week, Kylie Kelce (formerly McDevitt) shared an interesting throwback screenshot on her Instagram stories.

Image credit: Jason Kelce's wife Kylie's IG account (@kykelce)

Kylie found an old screenshot of Kelce's Tinder profile, revealing the details of his bio. Apparently, neither of them were looking for a serious relationship.

"Jason asked me yesterday if I could find the screenshot of his tinder profile when we met," Kylie started.

She added:

"Neither of us were looking for anything serious...which makes his (sarcastic) bio ironic and absolutely hilarious."

The Philadelphia Eagles star's bio, however, steals the day. Going for some sarcastic lines, Kelce was probably trying to get a laugh out of anyone who decided to message him:

"I'm very in touch with my emotional side and love to cuddle. Not interested in a hookup. Only interested in intimante conversations and women who want babies."

Known for making quick connections, a dating app might not be everyone's preferred place to find a soulmate. However, it seems like Kelce and Kylie lucked out on this one. In fact, the couple wasn't even looking to settle down or find a serious partner.

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have been together since 2015

As mentioned, the lovely couple met on Tinder years ago.

However, they made their relationship official in 2015.

It was a sweet, black and white photo of the two that was somewhat blurred due to the camera quality.

"Thank goodness you swiped right too," Kylie wrote.

In 2017, they also decided to adopt an Irish wolfhound named Winnie.

While they continued to date throughout the years, Kylie also became a common fixture during Kelce's games. The couple finally tied the knot on April 14, 2018. They married at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia in front of about 170 guests.

Jason Kelce and Kylie on their wedding day, April 14, 2018. (Image credit: @kykelce official IG)

The couple have two children together: Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce (2019) and Elliotte Ray Kelce (2021).

