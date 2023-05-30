"You're jealous of Gabby": Summer House fans feel Ciara and Mya "wrote off" newcomer Gabby on season 7

Popular reality series Summer House season 7 aired the first part of its reunion episode on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reflecting on the season, while also rehashing their impending issues and conflicts. Some were successful in doing so, but others only took a turn for the worse as they got into more heated arguments, generating significant drama.
On this week's episode of Summer House, newcomer Gabby felt that fellow castmate Ciara never liked her. She also felt completely "written off" by Ciara and Mya. Fans, however, also echoed Gabby's sentiments and slammed the duo for their comments about the newbie. One tweeted:
Gabby addresses her concerns towards Ciara on Summer House reunion
Tonight's episode of Summer House saw the cast members reflecting on the issues that transpired throughout the course of the season. They were accompanied by host Andy Cohen, who brought to light a few issues that caused ripples amongst the castmates. While some were able to talk it out, others had a lot of opinions.
Amongst many tense issues in the Summer House reunion, Andy asked newbie Gabby about her complicated relationship with fellow castmate Ciara. The host asked if she was surprised about any of Ciara's issues with her. The newcomer then confronted her castmate. She felt like Ciara disliked her based on what was being said behind her back.
Gabby told Ciara:
"There was a concerted effort on your part to draw up a reason to find to not like me."
Viewers then witnessed a few scenes from Summer House season 7 indicating Gabby's claim. Mya expressed to Ciara how Gabby wasn't used to decorations as she would hire people to do the same. Ciara, for her part, felt that the newcomer's dynamics were "superficial."
When Mya expressed that she wanted to connect with Gabby, Ciara called her "privileged" and that the newbie was "missing the authenticity of it all."
Gabby eventually confronted Ciara about the latter comments of the newbie being privileged or only talking about money, which Gabby revealed she never did with her. Clarifying her stance, Ciara said:
"It's not that I don't like you...I don't actually feel that way..I just think that certain comments about money, like, you talking about how you still have your parents' credit cards, and it kind of felt like you were flaunting in a way.. which was fine, but it definitely rubbed me in a weird way...It kind of felt like bragging."
When Summer House host Andy asked if Mya had the same opinion about Gabby, the star expressed that she just wasn't able to "crack Gabby's code." She also mentioned that although initially, the two didn't spend time, they shared several moments later on in the season.
The host expressed how Mya was able to see Gabby by the end of the season, but Ciara "closed off the door." When he asked the latter if she wrote Gabby off, Ciara declined. However, the newcomer expressed that she felt "written off completely" by Ciara and Mya.
Summer House fans react to Ciara and Gabby's conversation
Fans sided with Gabby in feeling that Ciara didn't like her. They slammed the latter and her castmate Mya for making her comments about the newcomer throughout the season. Check it out.
Fans felt that Ciara and Mya wrote off Gabby. Check it out.
Season 7 of Summer House has packed a lot of drama in the installment over a couple of months. There is only more to come as the cast has only gone past the first part of the dramatic reunion. More issues are yet to be addressed and more problems are yet to be solved. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.
Don't forget to tune in to the second part of the reunion episode on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.