"You're jealous of Gabby": Summer House fans feel Ciara and Mya "wrote off" newcomer Gabby on season 7

Popular reality series Summer House season 7 aired the first part of its reunion episode on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reflecting on the season, while also rehashing their impending issues and conflicts. Some were successful in doing so, but others only took a turn for the worse as they got into more heated arguments, generating significant drama.

On this week's episode of Summer House, newcomer Gabby felt that fellow castmate Ciara never liked her. She also felt completely "written off" by Ciara and Mya. Fans, however, also echoed Gabby's sentiments and slammed the duo for their comments about the newbie. One tweeted:

Make It Enough Sis @Yes_Niece89 So...you're jealous of Gabby. Just say dat. Yall wanted to be the only Black women in the house...but the fans don't like y'all, Ciara & Maya. We stan for Gabby. #SummerHouse So...you're jealous of Gabby. Just say dat. Yall wanted to be the only Black women in the house...but the fans don't like y'all, Ciara & Maya. We stan for Gabby. #SummerHouse

Gabby addresses her concerns towards Ciara on Summer House reunion

Tonight's episode of Summer House saw the cast members reflecting on the issues that transpired throughout the course of the season. They were accompanied by host Andy Cohen, who brought to light a few issues that caused ripples amongst the castmates. While some were able to talk it out, others had a lot of opinions.

Amongst many tense issues in the Summer House reunion, Andy asked newbie Gabby about her complicated relationship with fellow castmate Ciara. The host asked if she was surprised about any of Ciara's issues with her. The newcomer then confronted her castmate. She felt like Ciara disliked her based on what was being said behind her back.

Gabby told Ciara:

"There was a concerted effort on your part to draw up a reason to find to not like me."

Viewers then witnessed a few scenes from Summer House season 7 indicating Gabby's claim. Mya expressed to Ciara how Gabby wasn't used to decorations as she would hire people to do the same. Ciara, for her part, felt that the newcomer's dynamics were "superficial."

When Mya expressed that she wanted to connect with Gabby, Ciara called her "privileged" and that the newbie was "missing the authenticity of it all."

Gabby eventually confronted Ciara about the latter comments of the newbie being privileged or only talking about money, which Gabby revealed she never did with her. Clarifying her stance, Ciara said:

"It's not that I don't like you...I don't actually feel that way..I just think that certain comments about money, like, you talking about how you still have your parents' credit cards, and it kind of felt like you were flaunting in a way.. which was fine, but it definitely rubbed me in a weird way...It kind of felt like bragging."

When Summer House host Andy asked if Mya had the same opinion about Gabby, the star expressed that she just wasn't able to "crack Gabby's code." She also mentioned that although initially, the two didn't spend time, they shared several moments later on in the season.

The host expressed how Mya was able to see Gabby by the end of the season, but Ciara "closed off the door." When he asked the latter if she wrote Gabby off, Ciara declined. However, the newcomer expressed that she felt "written off completely" by Ciara and Mya.

Summer House fans react to Ciara and Gabby's conversation

Fans sided with Gabby in feeling that Ciara didn't like her. They slammed the latter and her castmate Mya for making her comments about the newcomer throughout the season. Check it out.

Channing @JustChanning



They should’ve embraced from the start especially as a black woman. Gabby was very friendly and open with everyone. Ciara and Maya also saw Gabby when she started talking about her insecurities and struggles as a black women.They should’ve embraced from the start especially as a black woman. Gabby was very friendly and open with everyone. #SummerHouse Ciara and Maya also saw Gabby when she started talking about her insecurities and struggles as a black women. They should’ve embraced from the start especially as a black woman. Gabby was very friendly and open with everyone. #SummerHouse

dramabananna @dramabananna Ciara thought Gabby is too entitled though she hadn’t even shared 2 conversations with her, and Mya “advised” Sam to stop talking and left her crying. Maybe we should be talking about their hate & how they tried to bring down the newbies for not joining their cult? #SummerHouse Ciara thought Gabby is too entitled though she hadn’t even shared 2 conversations with her, and Mya “advised” Sam to stop talking and left her crying. Maybe we should be talking about their hate & how they tried to bring down the newbies for not joining their cult? #SummerHouse https://t.co/9anPyjyPeV

One-Stop Reality @StopEditor Poor Gabby. She can’t share her story without Ciara and Mya picking on her. It’s OK for the two of them to have unique tendencies but not Gabby? Grow up. #SummerHouse Poor Gabby. She can’t share her story without Ciara and Mya picking on her. It’s OK for the two of them to have unique tendencies but not Gabby? Grow up. #SummerHouse https://t.co/nEsHpPXrQ9

Channing @JustChanning Gabby is correct Ciara and Maya don’t like her. She was written off by them. #SummerHouse Gabby is correct Ciara and Maya don’t like her. She was written off by them. #SummerHouse

Fans felt that Ciara and Mya wrote off Gabby. Check it out.

Coko’s Blonde Wig @Sunnytwotethat Like, I need Ciara and Mya to be honest. You wrote her off. Mya, you wouldn’t have liked if they did that to you your first season. But, you and Ciara had NO problem doing that to Gabby. You didn’t like her flaunting her wealth? But you are fine with amanda #summerhouse Like, I need Ciara and Mya to be honest. You wrote her off. Mya, you wouldn’t have liked if they did that to you your first season. But, you and Ciara had NO problem doing that to Gabby. You didn’t like her flaunting her wealth? But you are fine with amanda #summerhouse

Ollie’s Opinions @OllieTwist17 Ciara is just jealous that gabby has money. It’s not her fault she grew up privilege. ciara never tried to connect with gabby so obvi their relationship stayed surface level #SummerHouse Ciara is just jealous that gabby has money. It’s not her fault she grew up privilege. ciara never tried to connect with gabby so obvi their relationship stayed surface level #SummerHouse

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#SummerHouse Everyone won’t get along, but Ciara did have a weird vibe and attitude towards Gabby from the beginning. Everyone won’t get along, but Ciara did have a weird vibe and attitude towards Gabby from the beginning. #SummerHouse

CleverlyChloé @CleverlyChloe



Meanwhile they cried about being out of place, as black women the season prior.



Such a disappointment Ciara and Mya did NOTHING as fellow women of color to embrace or connect with Gabby all season.Meanwhile they cried about being out of place, as black women the season prior.Such a disappointment #SummerHouse Ciara and Mya did NOTHING as fellow women of color to embrace or connect with Gabby all season.Meanwhile they cried about being out of place, as black women the season prior. Such a disappointment #SummerHouse

Season 7 of Summer House has packed a lot of drama in the installment over a couple of months. There is only more to come as the cast has only gone past the first part of the dramatic reunion. More issues are yet to be addressed and more problems are yet to be solved. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to the second part of the reunion episode on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes