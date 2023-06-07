"We need to know": Doubling Down With the Derricos fans hope that Amani is really GG's grandson and Chris' son

Episode 2 of Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 aired on TLC on Tuesday, June 6 at 8 pm ET. In the new episode, Deon and GG were seen getting a shocking voicemail, which might change their lives forever. A man named Amani contacted Deon and said that he might be the son of Chris, Deon's elder brother who passed away in January 2022.

Deon initially kept on ignoring the calls from his number but felt bad later on for not picking up the phone. He said that it was a lot to take in and that he was facing mixed emotions after hearing the news. Karen also did not know what to tell Deon at the time and was left speechless.

Deon always looked up to his brother and had mentioned several times how his passing was tough on the family. Now, he did not what to do with the news that his brother might have had a son whom he never got a chance to meet.

Doubling Down With the Derricos fans also know that Chris' death was very tough on Deon and Chris' mother GG, who currently has no partner to support her and is undergoing treatment for lung cancer. Fans hoped that Amani was really GG's grandson, so that she could have "purpose" in her life again.

Eric @The_Jeffersons @karenederrico #thederricos @TLC GG I don’t wanna see you HURT with this the pursuit of finding out if this potential grandson not being yours. However it’s only one way to find out and we need to know. @DEONDERRICO GG I don’t wanna see you HURT with this the pursuit of finding out if this potential grandson not being yours. However it’s only one way to find out and we need to know. @DEONDERRICO @karenederrico #thederricos @TLC https://t.co/r3G742Bp6R

Doubling Down With the Derricos fans hopeful that a DNA test will confirm the news

GG has a gut feeling that Amani is really her grandson and will ask for a DNA test from him on a video call next week. She cries in the trailer, hoping that he is really Chris' son. Deon also says that it might be "devastating" for GG if the DNA test proves otherwise.

Doubling Down With the Derricos fans are also hoping that Amani is really Chris' son, which will be confirmed in the upcoming episodes.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾🧬🧬🧬🧬🧬 Hope a DNA test will confirm GG has another grandson! #TheDerricos 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🏾🧬🧬🧬🧬🧬 Hope a DNA test will confirm GG has another grandson! #TheDerricos 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🧬🧬🧬🧬🧬

Lauren Blackwell @ClassyLittle1 Maybe this is what GG needs! God sent him to your guys for a reason. #TheDerricos Maybe this is what GG needs! God sent him to your guys for a reason. #TheDerricos

Ash @AshUnapologetic GG got that gut feeling about Amani #TheDerricos GG got that gut feeling about Amani #TheDerricos

Lauren Blackwell @ClassyLittle1 Omg I’m about to cry. He looks like his dad and uncle #TheDerricos Omg I’m about to cry. He looks like his dad and uncle #TheDerricos

What happened on Doubling Down With the Derricos episode 2?

TLC's description of the episode, titled We Didn't Start The Fire, reads:

"An unexpected crisis turns the Derricos' household upside down; the twins learn the value of hard work when they start their own business; Deon gets a phone call that could change his and GG's lives forever."

Karen told Deon that they needed to buy a bigger home to keep all of their stuff and to make more room for their 14 kids. She was having troubles with launching a clothing business from such a small place.

Meanwhile, the kids had a mock fire hazard training to make sure that if something were to happen, they could escape easily.

Doubling Down With the Derricos airs on TLC every Tuesday at 10 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on TLC Go and Discovery +.

